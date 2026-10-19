The Prosperity Podcast: Michael Watson, Workforce Development Director of Goodwill South Florida

🌴 On this episode of The Prosperity Podcast, hosted by Kelvin Taylor, we welcome Michael Watson, Workforce Development Director of Goodwill South Florida, for an engaging conversation on career development, free skills training, and connecting the community to meaningful employment. Together, they explore how Goodwill is going beyond its stores to build pathways to jobs and careers across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Goodwill South Florida has 3,471 employees. We are the 17th largest employer in South Florida and the number one employer for people with disabilities in South Florida.

Honesty. Transparency. Nobody is perfect. Nobody’s looking for perfect.

💼 In this episode, we discuss:

– Free, donation-funded workforce training at Goodwill South Florida

– Skilled trades programs in construction, HVAC, and solar panel installation

– Hiring opportunities for people with documented disabilities

– The ABC model: moving from a job to a better job to a career

– Soft skills, resumes, and employer connections

– Leadership, second chances, and moving forward

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more leaders shaping opportunity across Miami-Dade and Broward.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com