🏛️ On this episode of The Voice of South Florida, hosted by Michael Gongora, we welcome Commissioner Alex Fernandez, Vice Mayor of the City of Miami Beach, for an engaging conversation on local politics, city infrastructure, and the arts. Together, they explore how Miami Beach is balancing a billion-dollar budget, protecting its historic character, and preparing residents for a busy season ahead.

There’s nothing more important to fight for in Miami Beach than protecting what sets us apart from any other coastal destination.

What could be more Miami than going from our show to our show on the water taxi?

🏛️ In this episode, we discuss:

– Lowering the Miami Beach millage rate and budget efficiencies

– Amendment 3 and its impact on local cities

– The Lincoln Court infrastructure project and struggling businesses

– G20 traffic and road closures affecting Mid-Beach

– Flooding, king tides, and stormwater resiliency projects

– Art Basel, No Vacancy, and protecting Art Deco heritage

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community leaders shaping South Florida.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com