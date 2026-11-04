The Voice of South Florida: Laura Domínguez, Miami Beach Commissioner

🏛️ On this episode of The Voice of South Florida, hosted by Michael Gongora, we welcome Laura Domínguez, Miami Beach Commissioner, for an engaging conversation on local government, election results, and the issues shaping Miami Beach. Together, they dig into infrastructure, tourism, and a wide-ranging recap of races and ballot questions across Miami-Dade.

I ran to ensure the projects that he started could really take root.

Some of the pipes underneath our streets are 50, 60 years old, and we need to get them addressed.

🗳️ In this episode, we discuss:

– Laura Domínguez’s Path to the Miami Beach Commission

– The Mark Samuelin Memorial Urban Resilience Award

– Flooding, Aging Infrastructure and Tourism Priorities

– Art Basel’s Extended Partnership and Water Taxi Service

– Amendment 3 and Its Impact on Local Government

– Miami-Dade, City and Judicial Election Results

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the leaders shaping South Florida.

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