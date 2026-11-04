What Men Don’t Tell | Lo Que Callan Los Hombres: Ruben Alejandro Garcia, “Astro Sherlock”

🔮 In this episode of Lo Que Callan Los Hombres, hosted by Carlos Anaya, we welcome Ruben Alejandro Garcia, a Kabbalistic astrologer trained at the Kabbalah Centre, for a fascinating conversation about the 12 zodiac signs, the emotions men often hide, and astrology as a tool for self-discovery. Together, they explore each sign, from Aries to Pisces, and discuss what each sign’s energy reveals about men who remain silent when they need to speak up the most.

Certeza es saber que el creador está en control.

♈ In this episode, we discuss:

– Kabbalistic astrology as a tool for navigating life

– The 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces

– The emotions men struggle to express

– Which zodiac sign is the most reserved and which is the most surprising

– The astrological shifts happening in the world today

– A message of compassion and certainty for these times

Don’t miss this eye-opening conversation, and stay tuned for upcoming episodes featuring more voices that shed light on what men leave unspoken.

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