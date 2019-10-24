2019 Property tax exemption filing dates announced for City of West Park

Broward County Property Appraiser, Marty Kiar has announced special 2019 homeowner sign-up dates for Homestead, Senior and other property tax exemptions at designated West Park locations on the 3rd Monday, every second month, from 12:00pm-2:00pm, except where noted.

September 16, 2019 Mary Saunders Park

November 18, 2019 Mary Saunders Park

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO FILE A HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION INCLUDE:

• A current Florida driver’s license or Florida identification card, AND

• A current voter registration card or declaration of domicile

• Non-US citizens must also provide proof of legal residency.

• If you are a new resident to Florida, please provide your Settlement Statement from your prior out of state property.

Qualified residents 65 years of age or older as of January 1, 2019 may also apply for the additional Senior Exemption (in March 2019). Seniors must bring a copy of their 2018 Income Tax Return or a copy of their 2018 Social Security 1099 form (if no tax return was filed).