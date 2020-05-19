And the celebration must go on…

I am happy that this journey had to end, in order for you to face new challenges that are ahead in your lives. The road that lies ahead won’t be easy. There will be obstacles and missed exits, potholes and roadblocks. There will be times when each of you will feel like you cannot possibly go on. There will be times when you will think you are alone, a back against the wall. But you are not alone—you have a tribe of people with you in this journey. You’ve made it this far—why should you back out now? Nothing worthwhile is easy, and that includes making the most out of your future. But that doesn’t mean you give up on yourself either. You will keep pushing, because you know you can achieve your dreams, and because you are worth it.

From this day forward, make each decision with your best interests in mind. Believe in yourself so that you may reach your goals and fulfill your dreams. Be the best that you can be so that you may fill your life and the lives of those closest to us with happiness and with pride. You’ve already taken the first step by making it to this momentous point in your life—now, it’s time to take the next steps in the journey that is your life and begin to build your future. I am so proud of you and I salute you as you embark on your dreams for your future.