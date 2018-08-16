August: A very busy time of year!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There is a Primary Election coming up on August 28th, 2018, where there will be Judicial candidates, a School Board Ballot Initiative, School Board Representative and primary battles for Governor as well as other State Cabinet offices. Please do your research before heading to the polls. A great site to review is www.Vote411.org, which is sponsored by the Florida League of Women Voters. This site contains all the information you need to make an informed decision. Check it out again after the primary election for more information on the Constitutional Amendments and races that will appear on the November 6th ballot as well.

The League of Women Voters of Broward County site www.lwvbcfl.org also contains a wealth of information on anything pertaining to the elections in Broward County. Please check it out so that you can be an informed voter.

Beyond the election, it is also that time of year again when our kids are returning to school, please use caution when driving through the neighborhoods as our future leaders will be walking to school or waiting at the bus stop and we want everyone to make it safely. School Zones are there for a reason, and please heed the posted limits.

Finally, it is budget time again! I cannot stress enough how important it is that you attend the budget hearings that are currently being scheduled for the month of September. See the city calendar or your TRIM notice from the Property Appraiser for more details. In 13 years, I can count the number of people on one hand that have historically attended our budget hearings, and from a Commissioner stand point, if we don’t see you at the hearings and/or don’t hear from you, we must assume that you have no issue with the way your tax dollars are being spent.

Remember, it is YOUR money and you do have a say in how it is handled!

As always, if you have concerns regarding anything pertaining to the city, I encourage you to contact me at: kjudeikis@cityofwestpark.org or 954-232-2940.