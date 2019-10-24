Broward college flag planting ceremony!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., the City hosted a flag planting ceremony at McTyre Park, to celebrate the partnership between West Park and Broward College. The president of Broward College, Greg A. Haile, along with Mayor Eric Jones, members of the City Commission, Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief, City Staff, residents and guests were in attendance to commemorate the partnership and launch of the Broward UP program. The Broward UP Program, developed by Broward College, will be offered at McTyre Park, 3501 SW 56 Avenue, West Park, beginning in September, 2019. Broward College is providing direct support in the design and delivery of various programs including:

• On-site workshops and courses for residents

• Certification training at city locations aligned to employment in the area

• An access strategy for city employees and residents to earn Broward College degrees and certifications

• STEM, coding and technology training

• College and career-readiness campaign for residents and employees

• Entrepreneurial programming

The Broward UP program aims to meet the goals of retaining and promoting employment opportunities and economic growth among residents.