From The Public Works Department

The Public Works Department is pleased to announce our Christmas Tree Recycling Program. This initiative allows West Park residents to bring holiday trees to McTyre Park, where they will be chipped, and used to provide mulch for landscaping throughout the City’s right-of-ways.

All residents are encouraged to make a special effort to recycle holiday trees this year instead of tossing them into the trash. There is no fee to drop off holiday trees for recycling.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR RECYCLING YOUR TREE

• Remove all decorations, wires, lights, plastic bags, and stands before dropping off the tree.

• Artificial trees will not be accepted.

• Drop off at McTyre Park, 3501 SW 56 Avenue, West Park, between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, through January 22, 2021.

• To schedule a special delivery time, please call the Public Works Department at 954.964.0284.

• Only personal vehicles will be allowed to leave trees; no truckloads.