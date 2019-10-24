City Awards Minor Home Repair Grants to Residents

At the August 21, 2019 City Commission meeting, several West Park residents were recognized as recipients of the City’s minor home repair grants. The Minor Home Repair Program was established by the City Commission to assist residents residing on a fixed-income or earning household incomes within specific maximum levels as defined by the Florida Housing Corporation. Eligible home repairs include specific health, safety and welfare related items such as roofing, plumbing, electrical repairs, window, door and flooring replacements, and other related home improvement items. During the current fiscal year, the City Commission awarded minor home improvement grants to eight eligible homeowners. A total amount of $30,000 in home improvement funding is expected to be expended before the end of the current fiscal year. The second funding cycle of the Minor Home Repair Program is expected to commence during the upcoming 2019-2020 Fiscal Year.

For more information about the Minor Home Repair program, please call: 954.989.2688, Ext. 222.