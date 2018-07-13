City Celebrates National Parks and Recreation Month

At the City Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, Mayor Jones and the City Commission presented Parks and Recreation Staff members with proclamations in recognition of June, 2018 as National Parks and Recreation Month.
