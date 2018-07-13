Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

City Celebrates National Parks and Recreation Month

By: Community News |July 13, 2018

City Celebrates National Parks and Recreation MonthAt the City Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, Mayor Jones and the City Commission presented Parks and Recreation Staff members with proclamations in recognition of June, 2018 as National Parks and Recreation Month.

