City of West Park congratulates 2018 college scholarship recipients!

By: Alexandra Grant |July 13, 2018

City of West Park congratulates 2018 college scholarship recipients!At the Wednesday, June 20, 2018 City Commission meeting, the Mayor and Commission members presented ceremonial checks to the City’s 2018 College Scholarship award recipients: Jesse Smith, John Ivey, and Christopher Conover and Andreah Pierre (not pictured). These students were selected by the Education Advisory Committee to receive a scholarship for the 2018-19 academic year.

Congratulations to all scholarship recipients!

