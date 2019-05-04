City of West Park Hurricane Guide 2019

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS

From Mayor Eric H. Jones

Hurricanes are strong storms that cause damage and property threatening hazards such as flooding, storm surge, high winds and tornadoes. You can take steps to reduce the risk of serious disruption, injury or loss of life by making preparations. We want to do our part in helping you get prepared for a hurricane. Planning ahead can save time and lives in many types of emergencies. Even if you have taken some steps in the past to prepare, it is important that you revisit and update your communication plan and check your emergency preparedness kit for expired items. As your elected city officials, with the competent help of our city staff, this information has been prepared as another aid in assisting you to safely navigate through a hurricane if one is predicted for your area.

IN THIS GUIDE:

Page

General Information

Important Terms To Know 3

2019 Storm Names 3

West Park Recovery P.O.D. Info 3

Before The Storm

Family Preparedness 4

Pet Safety & Preparedness 5

Special/Medical Needs Preparedness 5-6

Safeguard Your Home 7

Evacuation Tips 8

During The Storm

Staying Safe Indoors 9

After The Storm

General Recovery and Safety Tips 10

Additional Resources For Residents

Emergency Door Hangers & Sandbags 11

FPL Tree Caring Guide 12-18

Connect With Us 19

IMPORTANT TERMS TO KNOW:

Tropical Depression:

A disturbance with a clearly defined low pressure area and wind speeds as high as 38 mph.

Tropical Storm:

A distinct low pressure area defined by a counterclockwise rotating circulation with winds of 39-73 mph.

Hurricane:

A warm-core tropical cyclone in which the maximum sustained surface winds are 74 mph or greater.

Tropical Storm Watch:

An alert that tropical storm conditions may pose a threat to a specific area within 36 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning:

An alert that tropical storm conditions are expected in a specific area within 24 hours.

Hurricane Watch:

An alert that hurricane conditions may pose a threat to a specific area within 48 hours.

Hurricane Warning:

An alert that hurricane conditions may pose a threat to a specific area within 36 hours.

Voluntary Evacuation Order:

Threat to life and property may be imminent. Evacuation is not required, but would be wise, particularly for tourists, the elderly and those with special needs.

Mandatory Evacuation Order:

Imminent threat to life and property exists. Individuals MUST relocate and seek refuge in an inland, non-evacuation area.

WEST PARK RECOVERY P.O.D. (MCTYRE PARK)

As part of our ongoing efforts to encourage hurricane preparedness and to provide disaster recovery assistance after a storm event, McTyre Park, 3501 SW 56 Avenue, West Park, will serve as a Point of Distribution (POD). PODs are centralized locations where the public can pick up life sustaining commodities such as water. Each person or vehicle receives a set amount of water.

The commodities will be supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State through Broward County.

The items that will be supplied may include, but are not guaranteed or limited to, shelf stable food, bottled water, and limited amounts of ice. The recommended amount is for each person/vehicle to receive enough for a household of three. The amount of supplies provided will differ depending on the type of transportation used. For instance, more supplies are provided to someone in a car than to a pedestrian who must hand carry items. The proposed West Park POD will accommodate vehicle traffic (drive-thru), and pedestrian traffic.

BEFORE THE STORM

Every family in West Park should be prepared to be self-sufficient for the first three to five days after a major storm so recovery efforts can be focused on those who cannot help themselves.

FAMILY PREPAREDNESS PLAN

Discuss the hazards that may affect your family. Know your home’s vulnerability to storm surge, flooding and wind. Also, discuss the following:

• Locate a safe room or the safest areas in your home for each hurricane hazard. In certain circumstances the safest areas may not be your home but within your community.

• Determine escape routes from your home and places to meet. These should be measured in tens of miles rather than hundreds of miles.

• Have an out-of-state friend as a family contact, so all your family members have a single point of contact.

• Make a plan now for what to do with your pets, if you need to evacuate.

• Post emergency telephone numbers by your phones and make sure your children know how and when to call 911.

• Check your insurance coverage – flood damage is not usually covered by homeowners insurance.

• GET CASH. Banks and ATMs do not operate without electricity in the aftermath of a major storm.

• GET GAS. Gas pumps do not operate without electricity in the aftermath of a major storm.

EMERGENCY SUPPLIES/KIT (3-5 DAY SUPPLY)

BASIC ITEMS:

Water (1 gallon per person per day)

Canned meat, fish, fruit, or vegetables

Bread in moisture proof packaging

Snack foods, cookies, candy or dried fruit

Canned soups & non-perishable milk

Powdered or single serve drinks

Cereal or granola bars

Instant tea or coffee

Portable battery powered lanterns

Several large trash bags

Batteries, including hearing aid batteries

First aid kit with aspirin & antibiotic cream

Mosquito repellent

Sun screen (SPF 45 recommended)

Waterproof matches / butane lighter

Unscented bleach or water purification tablets (add 8 drops of bleach per gal.)

COOKING ITEMS:

Sterno fuel

Portable camp stove or grill

Stove fuel or charcoal w/ lighter fluid

Disposable eating utensils, plates, cups

Napkins and paper towels

Aluminum foil

Oven mitts

OTHER SUPPLIES:

Prescription medicines

(1-month supply and copy of prescriptions)

Toilet paper

Entertainment: books, games, magazines, etc.

Bedding, pillows, sleeping bag

Change of clothing

Rain ponchos and work gloves

Extra eye glasses or contact lenses

SUPPLIES FOR BABIES:

Disposable diapers

Formula, food and medication

Bottles and feeding utensils

IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS:

Insurance documents

A list of all your important contacts (family members, doctors, and insurance agents)

Banking information

Leases / mortgage

Proof of occupancy (such as utility bill)

Photo inventory of your personal belongings

Waterproof container to store documents

PET SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS

Contact your veterinarian or local humane society for information on preparing your pets for an emergency. You may also consider the following tips:

• Make sure your pets are current on their vaccinations. Pet shelters may require proof of vaccines.

• Have a current photograph of your pet(s).

• Keep a collar with identification on your pet and have a leash on hand to control your pet.

• Have a properly-sized pet carrier for each animal – carriers should be large enough for the animal to stand and turn around.

• Plan your evacuation strategy and don’t forget your pet! Specialized pet shelters, animal control shelters, veterinary clinics and friends and relatives out of harm’s way are ALL potential refuges for your pet during a disaster.

If you plan to shelter your pet – work it into your evacuation route planning. Animals brought to a pet shelter are required to have the following:

• Proper identification collar and rabies tag, proper identification on all belongings

• A carrier or cage

• A leash

• Ample supply of food, water and food bowls

• Any necessary medications, specific care instructions and newspapers or trash bags for clean-up.

• Pet shelters will be filled on first come, first served basis. Call ahead and determine availability. After the storm, walk pets on a leash until they become re-oriented to their home – often familiar scents and landmarks may be altered and pets could easily be confused and become lost. Also, downed power lines, reptiles brought in with high water and debris can all pose a threat for animals after a disaster.

• If pets cannot be found after a disaster, contact the local animal control office to find out where lost animals can be recovered. Bring along a picture of your pet if possible.

• After a disaster, animals can become aggressive or defensive – monitor their behavior.

PET DISASTER SUPPLY KIT

• Proper identification including immunization records

• Ample supply of food and water

• A carrier or cage

• Medications

SPECIAL NEEDS MEDICAL PREPAREDNESS

If you have special needs or are caring for someone with special/medical needs, it is good to prepare for a disaster well in advance. The following are important points to consider:

• Do you or someone you take care of require special medication in times of turmoil?

• How about oxygen, tube feeding, dialysis, or other life sustaining equipment?

• Will a wheelchair, walker, a special bed, or special toilet items be needed?

• If you have to evacuate, will you need transportation?

• Will you or someone you take care of require a special needs shelter?

SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTERS

Pre-registration for the Special Medical Needs Shelter is offered throughout the year. While this is not required, it is strongly encouraged to ensure the shelter will be prepared to meet your needs if you must evacuate. To register for a Special medical Needs Shelter, call the Broward County Human Services Department at 954.357.6385 (TTY 954-357-5608).

What to Bring:

If you will be going to a Special Needs Shelter, plan to bring the following items:

Special foods, prescription medications, nebulizer, syringes, sterile swabs, oxygen equipment and other relevant necessities.

Reasonable modifications will be made for shelter residents with disabilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). If you need transfer assistance, sign language interpretation and other auxiliary aids, or a quiet zone for a cognitive disability or mental health need, call 954-357-6385 or TTY 954-357-5608 for updated information.

Items not permitted in shelters include firearms, explosive devices, intoxicating beverages, and illegal drugs.

Residents with service animals accompanying them are welcome at all shelter sites.

You do not need to be in a state of turmoil when disaster strikes. Calmness and confidence can be yours when you properly prepare yourself ahead of time.

TRANSPORTATION TO SHELTERS

Persons with disabilities: Broward County Transit’s Paratransit Services section coordinates transportation for residents with disabilities. Call 954-357-6385 or TTY 954-357-5608.

HOSPITAL CARE

If you must go the hospital ahead of a storm, then be sure to do the following:

• Talk to your doctor/caregiver to see if you need to be admitted.

• Arrive early and expect to wait.

• Be sure to take identification cards and medical information.

• Clearly label all medical equipment.

To protect your property before a hurricane, you should take the following measures:

WINDOWS AND DOORS:

• Make plans to secure your property. Permanent storm shutters offer the best protection for windows and glass doors. A second option is to board up windows with 5/8” marine plywood, cut to fit and ready to install. Tape does not prevent windows from breaking.

• If you live in an apartment or condo, securing your windows and doors will minimize damage to your unit.

• Consider designating an interior room preferably with no windows as a “safe room”.

• Reinforce or replace garage doors if necessary.

SECURE ROOFS:

• Install straps or additional clips to securely fasten your roof to the frame structure. This will reduce roof damage.

• Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.

• Secure metal siding and metal roofs

• Secure built-up and single-ply roofs

• Secure composition shingle roofs

• Brace gable end roof framing

OTHER SAFETY MEASURES:

• Take down and bring in any signs, tables, garbage cans, plants, furniture, umbrellas, and other loose/unsecured items from outdoors, including balconies.

• Add extra chlorine to your pool.

YARD CLEANUP

TRIM TREES: All trees are vulnerable to storm damage. Be sure trees and shrubs around your home are well trimmed. With proper pruning, you can reduce risks of storm damage.

***Remember you must obtain a permit to prune and/or remove certain trees. View the City’s Code of Ordinances or call City Hall at 954.989.2688 for specific guidance.

DISCARD DEBRIS: It is the responsibility of homeowners and contractors at construction site contractors to remove all branches and debris from residences before a storm.

***Be sure to dispose of yard waste according to City ordinances and regulations.

QUICK HOME INSPECTION CHECKLIST

• Have your roof inspected by a licensed professional. Check for proper overflow drainage, especially on flat roofs.

• Clear all drains of debris.

• Check for loose rain gutters and drain spouts and secure these.

• Dispose of all yard waste.

• Update insurance coverage.

• Check your shutters (practice installing if you bought a new home or new shutters).

• Remove any items that may become potential windborne missiles

• Test your generator and chainsaw for proper operation.

DURING THE STORM

STAYING SAFE INDOORS

If a hurricane does make landfall, you should do the following:

• Monitor radio or television for weather updates and instructions from emergency management and public safety officials.

• Stay indoors, preferably in a designated, interior “safe room” with few or no windows.

• Place towels along window sills and bottoms of doors.

• Leave the main circuit breaker on (unless power fails).

• Take your disaster emergency kit with you if you move from room to room.

• If flooding threatens your home,

turn off electricity at the main breaker.

• If flooding occurs in your home, elevate valuables to table tops or high places.

• If you lose power, turn off all major appliances.

• Use flashlights, not candles or kerosene lamps, as your light source.

• Avoid using the phone and do not take a bath or shower during the storm.

• Keep children informed about what is happening and watch for signs of stress.

• Keep animals in their carriers.

• Do NOT go outside as the eye of the hurricane passes as tornadoes can appear at any time.

• Monitor your local radio station and if a tornado warning is issued, take refuge in an interior hallway or on the lower level if in a tall building. Stay away from glass doors and windows. You can also take cover under heavy furniture in the center of the house.

AFTER THE STORM

The City’s priority is to clear major roadways of storm debris as soon as it is safe immediately following a hurricane. Other roads are cleared thereafter.

RECOVERY

Continue monitoring local news on the radio to learn if authorities have declared the area safe and to get updated information and instructions such as boil water advisories. You should also do the following:

• Inform other family members or contacts about your status.

• If you are returning home from another location, make sure the main electrical switch to your home is off before entering the structure.

• Be careful when entering a structure that may have been damaged.

• If you suspect a gas leak, leave immediately and notify the gas company.

• Report utility damage to the proper authorities.

SAFETY TIPS

Many injuries occur after the storm. To avoid injury, use common sense and wear proper clothing, including clothes with long sleeves and long pants and safety shoes or boots.

Downed Power Lines: Stay away and do not touch downed power lines. Stay away from standing water that may have active electrical currents. Although you may be without power in your home/business, it does not mean the lines are not active.

Driving Around: If you must travel, treat all intersections as 4-way stops. Some roads may be restricted. Watch for debris on the road. Respect any curfews imposed by the authorities.

Generator Usage: Do not operate a generator indoors, on balconies or near open windows. Make sure that the generator is running in a well-ventilated area. Many people die from carbon monoxide poisoning every year due to improper generator use. Read instructions and use with caution.

Tree Trimming: Use caution when operating power equipment (i.e. chain saws). Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and wear appropriate safety gear (i.e. goggles and gloves). Stay clear of those using manual or other tools to cut trees. Avoid back injuries by using mechanical assistance to move debris that is too heavy to move manually.

EMERGENCY BUILDING PERMITS

If your home is deemed uninhabitable by the Building Official, you must leave your home until proper repairs are completed.

Contact the City’s Building Department for information regarding emergency building permits due to storm-related damages at 954.989.2688.

DIRECT ASSISTANCE

Individuals and families may receive direct assistance from organizations including American Red Cross, Salvation Army and other volunteer groups that provide food, shelter, supplies and assistance with cleanup.

EMERGENCY DOOR HANGERS

FOR RESIDENTS

The City of West Park provides emergency door hangers for residents to notify neighborhood leaders and emergency personnel if they need urgent assistance after a hurricane. The red door hangers say “HELP” and should be placed on the front door to a residence.

Vulnerable residents such as older citizens, handicapped and/or special need individuals are encouraged to pick up emergency door hangers at City Hall, 1965 South State Road 7, West Park, FL 33023 or at McTyre Park, or Mary Saunders Park.

SANDBAG DISTRIBUTION

The City will provide sandbags to residents, at one or all of the three sites listed below:

McTyre Park, 3501 SW 56 Avenue, West Park

Mary Saunders Park, 4750 SW 21 Street, West Park

SW 36th Street (City Right of Way Median)

CONNECT WITH US:

STAY INFORMED BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER A STORM

Residents have various options for getting important storm related and disaster recovery alerts and updates before, during and after a storm in the following ways:

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL/TEXT ALERTS FROM THE CITY

1. Go to the City’s website: www.cityofwestpark.org

2. From the Home Page, click the button: Sign Up For Notifications.

3. Register to receive emails and text alerts from the City on the form provided.

SIGN UP FOR CodeRED ALERTS

1. Go to the City’s website: www.cityofwestpark.org

2. From the Home Page, click the button: Emergency.

3. Register to receive emails and text alerts on the form provided.

VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION

FOR DISASTER RELIEF ACTIVITIES

For West Park Residents ONLY. The City welcomes volunteers who wish to assist with disaster relief activities after storm events. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.

To sign up and join the West Park Volunteer Team, follow these steps:

1. Go to the City’s website: www.cityofwestpark.org

2. From the Home Page, click the button: Sign Up For Notifications.

3. Register on the Volunteer Sign Up form.