City of West Park request for qualifications: RFQ 18-0719

STEP 1 PROCESS – PUBLIC PRIVATE DEVELOPMENT OF CITY PROPERTY FOR STATE ROAD 7 CORRIDOR

The City of West Park (the “City”), Florida, invites interested parties to submit qualifications from experienced individuals, groups, or companies which shall be referred to in this RFQ as the “Master Developer” to participate in development project of City-owned vacant parcels located along the State Road 7 Corridor. The total combined acreage of the three (3) City owned parcels is 4.394 acres. Two of the development sites are adjacently located and are separated by one minor roadway. The development sites are located within or are adjacent to recently established Florida Opportunity Zones which provide additional development incentives for prospective developers/investors.

Sealed qualification packets are due no later than Friday, August 3, 2018 by 3:00 p.m. and must be submitted to the City of West Park, City Clerk’s Office located at: 1965 South State Road 7, West Park, Florida 33023. The City of West Park will conduct a non-mandatory, pre-qualification conference on Thursday July 19, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at the City of West Park City Hall at 1965 South State Road 7, West Park, Florida 33023. RFQ Responders are highly encouraged to visit the City of West Park webpage at www.cityofwestpark.org to review RFQ addenda and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ). The telephone number of the City Clerk’s office is 954.989.2688. Any qualification package submitted past the deadline and/or submitted to other locations or offices shall be deemed non-responsive and will be rejected.

For further details, please see the full posting announcement on Demand Star at www.demandstar.com, or on the City’s website at www.cityofwestpark.org.