City of West Park request for qualifications: RFQ No. 19-0228 Step 1 process – Private Public development of city property (state road 7 corridor)

The City of West Park (the “City”), Florida, invites interested individuals, groups, or companies to submit qualification packets to assume the responsibilities of “Master Developer” as described in RFQ 19-0228.

The City intends to determine which firms are qualified to participate in the development of three (3) City owned vacant commercial parcels located on State Road 7. Qualification packages will be evaluated based on specified criteria including overall experience of the proposed developer. The City intends to facilitate development of the three sites consisting of a combined land area of 4.394 acres. Two of the sites are located adjacent to one another and the third is located further south on State Road 7.

The sites are also in close proximity to recently designated Opportunity Zones offering additional incentives for adjacent development.

The three sites were previously conveyed to the City by the Florida Department of Transportation with the requirement that on-site drainage ponds be maintained in perpetuity. The City therefore recognizes the need for additional engineering and infrastructure costs associated with this requirement. Therefore in the spirit of partnership, the City is committed to partnering with the selected developer to apply for required infrastructure funding through the Department of Economic Opportunity to complete construction.

The main objective of this current solicitation is to evaluate qualifications of potential individuals, groups or companies to provide services outlined in RFQ 19-0228. However through the continuation of the developer selection process and in partnership with the selected developer(s) the City intends to facilitate construction of new commercial retail establishments on State Road 7 or possible construction of a mixed-use project consisting of a viable commercial, residential and offices uses or the construction of public improvements including but not limited to a city hall, a municipal complex, a post office, a parking facility, or other parks and recreational uses.

A complete copy of RFQ 19-0228 may be obtained online from the City of West Park website at www.cityofwestpark.org. The RFQ package contains detailed information regarding properties being offered for development, City of West Park goals and objectives and qualification submittal requirements and related evaluation guidelines.

Qualification packages must be submitted no later than Thursday, February 28, 2019 by 3:30 p.m. Qualification packages are additionally required to be submitted to the City of West Park, City Clerk’s Office, 1965 South State Road 7, West Park, Florida 33023.

Additional Qualification Package Submittal Requirements:

 Firms are required to submit proposals on a thumb drive in searchable in adobe format. Please make sure that the thumb drive is tested prior to submitting to ensure that all submitted information allows the reviewer to perform an “edit” “find” process to review all submitted information. Please do not include password in submitted thumb drives and please provide six (6) duplicate thumb drives with each submittal.

QUALIFICATION PACKAGES SHALL BE SUBMITTED IN SEALED ENVELOPES AND MUST BE MAILED OR HAND DELIVERED TO THE:

CITY OF WEST PARK, CITY CLERK’S OFFICE

1965 SOUTH STATE ROAD WEST PARK, FLORIDA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSER DEVELOPER QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ # 19-0228

STEP 1 PROCESS – PRIVATE PUBLIC DEVELOPMENT OF CITY PROPERTY

STATE ROAD 7 CORRIDOR

Questions: Any questions regarding RFQ 19-0228 must be submitted via email to agrant@cityofwestpark.org by no later than Wednesday January 23, 2019 by 2:00 p.m.

Pre-Qualification Conference: A non-mandatory pre-qualification conference to be held Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., City Hall Commission Chambers.

Non-Mandatory Site Visit: Firms are encouraged to visit the site on their own prior to the mandatory pre-proposal conference to be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 2:30 pm. If firms want an actual record of questions and answers, written questions must be submitted prior to the deadline for questions.

Conflict of Interest Notification Requirement: If you are an employee, board member, elected officials or an immediate family member of any such person, please indicate the relationship with your firm’s submittal. Pursuant to the City of West Park Standards of ethics any potential conflict of interest must be disclosed and if requested, obtain a conflict of interest opinion or waiver from the Board of Directors prior to entering into a contract with the City. Under the Form Section in this RFP your firm must complete the Conflict of Interest Notification Requirement Questionnaire and submit with your firm’s response.

For questions regarding this solicitation, email the City Clerk at: agrant@cityofwestpark.org.

City Clerk, City of West Park, FL