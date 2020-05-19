The City of West Park’s 2020 College Scholarship is open to all high school seniors who reside in West Park during their senior year of high school and students attending a two or four-year college, university or vocational school in the U.S. Scholarship awards will be based on the number of applicants.

ALL Applicants must submit the following items:

• Complete (type or print) and sign the attached application in its entirety.

• Submit a typed essay, double-spaced, with a maximum of 500 words.

***See list of essay topics below.

• Provide two letters of recommendation. One of the letters must be provided by a school official on school letterhead, with numbered pages.

• Provide an official or unofficial high school, college, or university transcript.

• Community service hours must be shown on the transcript.

ESSAY TOPICS (CHOOSE ONE):