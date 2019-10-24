City of West Park’s Youth Council Win Statewide Community Service Contest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Saturday, August 24, 2019, the City of West Park’s Youth Council was one of five municipal youth councils to receive a statewide award at the Florida League of Cities Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida. The 2019 Municipal Youth Council Community Service Contest, sponsored by the Florida League of Cities, showcases community service projects performed by municipal youth councils that successfully address specific needs in their local communities.

The City’s Youth Council, comprising high school students, initiated a “Shoeboxes for the Homeless” project which focused on helping the homeless population within the city.

Students collected and filled shoeboxes with toiletries and staple food items, which they then delivered to the City’s police department, which collaborated with them on the project.

Deputies kept the boxes in their vehicles and handed them out to those in need on behalf of the youth council. The City’s Youth Council members include Keldrick Brown, Isaiah Gissendanor, Anaya Holloway, Kavon Henderson, Marsell Johnson, Trevis Palmer, Donisha Peoples, David Petit, Diamond Sutton, Jayzelee Thomas, Nayjalee Thomas, and Tony Washington.

Congratulations to all members of the City’s Youth Council!