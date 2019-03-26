Code Enforcement Corner

WHAT IS CODE ENFORCEMENT?

Code Enforcement is the prevention, detection, investigation and enforcement of violations of statutes or ordinances regulating public health, safety, and welfare, public works, business activities and consumer protection, building standards, land-use, or municipal affairs.”

WHAT IS A CODE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER?

A Code Enforcement Officer is a sworn or non-sworn inspector, officer or investigator, employed by a city, or county, or city and county, who possesses specialized training in, and whose primary duties are the prevention, detection, investigation, and enforcement of violations of laws regulating public nuisance, public health, safety, and welfare, public works, business activities and consumer protection, building standards, land-use, or municipal affairs (http://www.caceo.us/?10).

DID YOU KNOW???

CERTIFICATE OF USE

A new certificate of use is required prior to any person or corporation engaged in or managing any business, profession or occupation within the city when the following actions occurs at any commercially or industrially zoned building or structure, or part thereof, or premises zoned to permit any commercial or industrial use, or established as a legal nonconforming use, existing as of the effective date of ordinance chapter 42-86:

a) Business undergoes a change of occupancy

b) A new or different use is established

Pursuant to sec. 42-86. – Certificates required:

(a) No commercially or industrially zoned building or structure, or part thereof, or premises zoned to permit any commercial or industrial use, or established as a legal nonconforming use, existing as of the effective date of ordinance from which this chapter is derived, which undergoes a change of occupancy or upon which a new or different use is established, shall be occupied or used unless a certificate of use shall have been issued therefor. The original of the certificate shall be posted at the business location at all times.

(Ord. No. 2007-02, exh. A, § 15, 2-21-2007)

BUSINESS TAX RECEIPT

Pursuant to sec. 34-26. – Establishment of business tax; requirement of business tax receipt:

(a) Every person, engaged in or managing any business, profession or occupation, within the City is required to have a city business tax receipt and shall, on or before October 1 each year, before engaging in or managing any business, profession or occupation, register with the city, their names, profession or occupation, and their place of business. In the event that October 1 falls on a weekend or a holiday, the license shall be obtained on or before the first business day following October 1. No person shall engage in or manage any such business profession or occupation without first obtaining the required city business tax receipt and first having paid the amount of tax set forth herein.

(Ord. No. 2005-14, § 2, 12-7-2005)

RENEWAL OF BUSINESS TAX RECEIPT

Pursuant to Sec. 34-26(a): Business tax receipts must be renewed on or before October 1 each year, before engaging in or managing any business, profession or occupation, register with the city, their names, profession or occupation, and their place of business. In the event that October 1 falls on a weekend or a holiday, the license shall be obtained on or before the first business day following October 1.

BUSINESS TAX RECEIPT ENFORCEMENT

Pursuant to Sec. 10-14, first occurrence: Code enforcement will issue a $250 notice of civil infraction to all businesses that are in default or fails to renew their business tax receipt within the time allotted.

Second and subsequent occurrences. Code enforcement will issue a $500 notice of civil infraction to all businesses that are in default or fails to renew their business tax receipt within the time allotted.

CERTIFICATE OF USE ENFORCEMENT

Pursuant to Sec. 10-14, first occurrence: Code enforcement will issue a $250 notice of civil infraction to all businesses occupying a commercially or industrially zoned building or structure, or part thereof, or premises zoned to permit any commercial or industrial use, or established as a legal nonconforming use without first obtaining a certificate of use.

Second and subsequent occurrences: Code enforcement will issue a $250 notice of civil infraction to all businesses occupying a commercially or industrially zoned building or structure, or part thereof, or premises zoned to permit any commercial or industrial use, or established as a legal nonconforming use without first obtaining a certificate of use.