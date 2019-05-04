Code enforcement corner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What is Code Enforcement?

Code Enforcement is the prevention, detection, investigation and enforcement of violations of statutes or ordinances regulating public health, safety, and welfare, public works, business activities and consumer protection, building standards, land-use, or municipal affairs.”

What is a Code Enforcement Officer?

A Code Enforcement Officer is a sworn or non-sworn inspector, officer or investigator, employed by a city, or county, or city and county, who possesses specialized training in, and whose primary duties are the prevention, detection, investigation, and enforcement of violations of laws regulating public nuisance, public health, safety, and welfare, public works, business activities and consumer protection, building standards, land-use, or municipal affairs.

Just as a reminder, the City of West Park has various ordinances regulating certain behaviors and activities in the city. This month’s article features the City’s Code of Ordinances, Chapter 42-197(h):

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE OF VEHICLES

Ordinances Chapter 42-197 (h):

(1) Mechanical repairs to private passenger vehicles belonging to occupants of a dwelling shall be permitted inside a residential garage.

(2) Only minor repairs limited to tire, battery, sparkplug or oil replacement may be performed in a carport or in the open air.

(3) No storage of parts or equipment shall be permitted at any time outside of a garage.

(4) Auto body work and painting shall be prohibited in any residential area.

(5) Any repair or maintenance of vehicles conducted pursuant to this section shall conform to all other provisions of this Code of Ordinances.