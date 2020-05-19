Community Safety Tips

In the midst of difficult moments, life presents us new opportunities to learn and grow. 2020 has certainly presented unique challenges which we – as a community of people – are working together to adapt and overcome. Social distancing has become a household word and stay-at-home orders have been issued throughout the county. Yet, despite the challenges before us, the community is adapting and learning how to overcome: schools have created an online platform for our children’s continued education; churches have moved to online streaming services and drive-thru prayer sites; and grocery stores are increasing curbside services and / or home delivery methods. These are a few examples on how the bond of community and common goal of good is shining forth in the midst of this pandemic.
Here at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, we are also working hard to adapt to the new challenges COVID-19 has presented. For example, we have recently created a Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU), a Ready Response Force (RRF) and have activated the Sheriff’s Emergency Operations Center to better coordinate public safety needs in the City of West Park and county as a whole. We are constantly reevaluating our efforts and working to develop innovative ways to fulfill our commitment of service to the community during this unique challenge.
Below are a few important safety tips relevant to our current time:
• The CDC has issued important guidelines in relation to protecting yourself from COVID-19. The CDC and US Department of Health have created a mobile app with Apple Inc. which may be downloaded to help provide you accurate and timely information. You may locate information regarding it on the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2 020/s0327-statement-covid-19-apple- app.html)
• The Internal Revenue Service has been tasked with the responsibility of dispersing Economic Impact Payments in relation to the CARES bill. For your safety, please remember the IRS will never call you by the phone to request bank information or personal identifying information.
• All information related to the CARES bill or economic stimulus payments should be vetted at the official IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/). There are also many helpful tips on their site to help you avoid scams.
• Beware the rise of fraudulent calls attempting to gather financial information related to your household. When in doubt, hang up the phone and verify the number contacting you. If you suspect fraud, you are welcome to contact our district office for assistance.
Together we shall overcome and the challenges of today will better prepare us for those which may come tomorrow.