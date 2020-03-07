Embracing our opportunities

It’s hard to believe, that it’s our 15th Anniversary! What a remarkable journey it’s been. When we started this city, we had nothing. I mean no office, no telephones, no computers, and nothing to change any of that. As we look back over the past 15 years, there have been some difficult times. But the City of West Park has come through them strong as ever.

We made a statement to ourselves and to the naysayers about what it means to be an open and welcoming community. We chose to define ourselves not by a failed feasibility study, but instead by the common-sense realities we experience every day. We’ve had to make difficult choices for sure, but we’ve come through leaner and more efficient.

Now a new decade lies before us. It is like a book with blank pages and we get to write the words. I have tried to think of a title for the coming years and so far, it is “Opportunity.” We each have the opportunity to make this community even better if only we take advantage of it. We are proud residents of this beautiful city because we live here, work here, shop here, send our children to school here and near, worship here, and pay our taxes here.

That statement is as true today as it was 15 years ago.

I once heard it said that today’s success is the result of yesterday’s plan. From my own experience, I’ve certainly found that to be true. I am more optimistic than ever about our beautiful city. I know that the coming years will be exciting as we move forward.

This anniversary is an opportunity to reaffirm our plan. This is an opportunity to recognize that we are made better when we see our strengths in one another and reject the fear and barriers some self-interested individuals seek to create.

It’s not a time to rest. It’s a time of renewal. It’s a time to build, to create, and to advance; it’s a time to make investments in our families, in our businesses, and in our community.

We need to re-establish our priorities for the future.

It’s a time to make sure that we make the kind of investments that will serve us well for our future. And I know, all of us working together, we’re all capable of doing that. That commitment should be stronger today than ever. Instead of creating havoc, we must share a dedication to building a bright future for West Park. That’s what gives me hope.

There’s no doubt that the city we’ve created is one of the best in Broward County today, and each of you is a part of what’s made us great. You help add tremendous value to West Park. You are one of the over 15,000 different individuals who collectively make up our fabric, in a city where your investment as a taxpayer yields extraordinary returns. Working together will insure a bright future for all of us. I am certain we can come together in our shared love for this city to find answers, identify solutions, remove barriers and ultimately create a healthy, respective community. I look forward to staying connected with you and invite and encourage you to engage in all that is going on in the city to help shape the policies and direction of our collective future.

Yes, West Park is a small city, but with incredible potential. It is a city where good things are going to happen, and good people are making them happen! It’s a place to call home, and I look forward seeing the positive progression in the coming years of the City of West Park!

So, let’s go boldly into the next decade to fearlessly face our challenges, embrace our opportunities and build on our progress as #OneWestPark. Working together, I know we will make it happen.

Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the continued success of our beloved city. I can be reached at (954) 329-8990 or email: fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org.