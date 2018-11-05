Florida Medical Center Names Daisy Award Winner

As an ICU nurse at Florida Medical Center, Todd Howard, RN is recognized for striving to make a difference one patient at a time. This nomination is a testament to his hard work.

Todd works in the ICU at FMC. He received the Daisy Award for his compassion, kindness and patience. He ensures that both the patient, and the patient’s family, receive exceptional care.

A patient’s family member recently said, “In such an overwhelming time for our family, Todd was always there providing whatever we needed and answering dozens of questions.”

“We congratulate Todd Howard for being the Daisy Award winner this quarter. He is a selfless, friendly nurse, who is constantly striving to learn, and is an example to his colleagues,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, CEO of Florida Medical Center.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.