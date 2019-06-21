Florida Medical Center Receives Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification

Florida Medical Center, a comprehensive stroke center,is awarded the Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA). This certification signifies the hospital meets rigorous standards for performing mechanical endovascular thrombectomy (EVT), a specialized surgical procedure used to remove a blood clot from the brain during an ischemic stroke.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and more than 87 percent of cases are ischemic strokes caused by a clot that cuts off blood flow to a part of the brain. These types of strokes are largely treatable if a patient gets to a hospital that can provide the right treatment in time.

“This award is a testament to the stroke team’s relentless focus on strengthening our neurointerventional program at the hospital, for the benefit of our community and beyond,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, CEO of Florida Medical Center. “We are pleased to continue providing this excellent standard of care our patients have come to expect.”

Florida Medical Center was evaluated during an onsite review, for compliance with the TSC requirements that were developed with input from experts on comprehensive stroke treatment and stroke program management.

To be eligible for the certification, the hospital was required to meet strict guidelines that include performing EVT on a minimum of 15 patients in the past year, or 30 patients in the past two years, and the capability to perform EVT around the clock, seven days a week. The hospital’s primary neurointerventionists—the physicians who routinely perform emergency mechanical thrombectomy—also must meet the highest standards of subspecialty training.

“The Joint Commission congratulates Florida Medical Center on this significant achievement which makes it a preferred location for transporting patients with suspected ischemic stroke,” said David Baker, MD, MPH, FACP, executive vice president, Division of Health Care Quality Evaluation, The Joint Commission. “Multiple studies have proven EVT treatment to be effective in saving lives and lowering disability from stroke.”

“With the recent advances in endovascular therapies for acute ischemic stroke, it’s important to recognize hospitals which can perform this critical intervention safely and effectively and we commend North Shore Medical Center, on this designation,” said Edward C. Jauch, MD, chair of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Hospital Accreditation Stroke Subcommittee. “The TSC certification helps prehospital providers better understand hospital stroke capabilities and assist in regional EMS triage of stroke patients so that the patient gets to the right hospital for the right treatment.”