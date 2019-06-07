Florida Medical Center to Host Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive from June 7-14 

Because Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation

Florida Medical Center is leading a community effort to provide area children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer through its Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Lauderhill Lakes. The drive kicks off Friday, June 7 and runs through Friday, June 14.

“We understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, chief executive officer of Tenet’s Miami Dade Group and Florida Medical Center. “We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we hope to help the many in our community struggling with food insecurity.” We invite you to help kids be Healthy Over Hungry® this summer.”

Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.

Donations of healthy cereal to the Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive will be collected from June 7 through June 14 at North Shore Medical Center.