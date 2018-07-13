Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Free Start-Up Business Training Seminars

By: Community News |July 13, 2018

Free Start-Up Business Training SeminarsUnderstanding Your Small Business Mission Statement & Branding

Business Plan Creation

Establishing Your Small Business, Structure & Credit and Financial Statements

Protecting Your Small Business, Policies & Procedures

DATES:
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 6:00pm
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 6:00pm
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 6:00pm
Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 6:00pm

LOCATION:
City of West Park
1965 South State Road 7, West Park, FL 33023

REGISTER NOW! Application forms are available at www.cityofwestpark.org or at City Hall.

All applicants must be residents of West Park. Proof of residency include 1) A valid State of Florida Driver’s License; 2) A valid State of Florida Identification card; or 3) A major utility bill in the name of the applicant with a West Park address.

REGISTRATION ENDS MONDAY, JULY 25, 2018.

For more information, please visit www.cityofwestpark.org, or call the Community and Economic Development Dept. at (954) 989-2688, Ext. 222.

