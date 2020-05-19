From the Desk of Mayor Eric H. Jones

TOGETHER WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS

We are facing hard times, as a World, as Nations, as States, as Cities, and as a people, but together we can and will overcome this crisis. In times of crisis, it is of utmost importance not to lose one’s head. The Chinese do not have an alphabet as we know it. Rather than letters, words are represented by symbols. They have an interesting word-symbol for “crisis.” It is a combination of the symbols for “danger” and “opportunity.” Our times of trouble we face can make us bitter or better. They are opportunities to learn about our weakness and develop our strength. We must learn to live with crisis in an age which calls for cool heads and accurate appraisals.