From the Desk of Mayor Eric H. Jones

TOGETHER WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS
We are facing hard times, as a World, as Nations, as States, as Cities, and as a people, but together we can and will overcome this crisis. In times of crisis, it is of utmost importance not to lose one’s head. The Chinese do not have an alphabet as we know it. Rather than letters, words are represented by symbols. They have an interesting word-symbol for “crisis.” It is a combination of the symbols for “danger” and “opportunity.” Our times of trouble we face can make us bitter or better. They are opportunities to learn about our weakness and develop our strength. We must learn to live with crisis in an age which calls for cool heads and accurate appraisals.
Cities throughout our nation are facing great challenges. Resources are limited, patience is short, and the blame game is in high gear. There is much information from the White House, the CDC, the State, the County, and from municipalities, which for the most part only repeat information that is readily available, except for specific local guidelines and Emergency Orders. As a country we have not travelled this road before. Residents are crying to the city, cities are crying to the county, counties are crying to the states, states are crying to the federal government. The $2.2 trillion stimulus is doing little to help municipalities deal with their worst fiscal crisis in decades, leaving cities far from the pandemic’s hardest hit areas facing stark choices to make ends meet.
We hear the cry of residents and understand the frustration, but we are not the only ones struggling for answers during this crisis. The National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors released a survey of more than 2,400 local officials that found 88% of them “anticipate the pandemic will lead to painful reductions in revenue this year” that will likely result in cuts to services, worker furloughs and layoffs. The groups said the outlook is “particularly acute” for cities, towns and villages under the 500,000 threshold. The reality of this crisis needs no excuse to justify the problem.
I can assure you that your City is fighting for everything that is available. However, the $2.2 trillion federal rescue package could fail to deliver badly needed financial aid to thousands of smaller cities and counties where a majority of Americans live, according to documents and interviews with local officials.
On another note, I have listed below drive thru Covid-19 testing sites located at the following locations:
- Hard Rock Stadium is expanding testing to include anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, 347 Don Shula Dr. in Miami Gardens. Drive thru testing begins at 9AM.
- Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium (3700 N.W. 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311). Collections will be taken from 9AM to 5PM daily.
To meet criteria, individuals must be:
- Prescreened and meet CDC and DOH testing guidelines
- Prequalified with a prescription
- Pre-registered to receive an appointment through the Broward Health call center at 954-320-5730.
If patients do not have a primary care physician and need assistance, they can access Broward Health’s new B Healthy Now app that enables a patient to obtain a virtual health screening from a board-certified physician without leaving home. Physicians on-call will screen patients, assign risk, answer questions, and recommend next steps, such as prescribing a COVID-19 screening.
Visit BrowardHealth.org/COVIDApp for instructions on how to download the app and connect with physicians.
- C.B. Smith Park (900 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines) 9AM-5PM
Drive-through site has five lanes and is accessible by vehicle only. Prospective patients will be screened through a vehicle window. Eligible individuals for specimen collection include: first responders who are symptomatic of COVID-19, those aged 65 and over with coronavirus symptoms, and individuals who have traveled to infected regions or are immune compromised. Must bring ID. Site is operated by the Florida National Guard in cooperation with Memorial Healthcare Systems and the Florida Department of Health, at the direction of the Office of the Governor.
- Cleveland Clinic, Krupa Center (3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston) Monday-Friday 8AM-5PM
Potential patients should call the Cleveland Clinic Florida appointment center at 954-659-5951 to be scheduled for a test. Callers will be screened by a nurse who will determine whether the caller meets the federal testing criteria. You must call and be pre-screened for an appointment.
To get answers to your questions about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 954-357-9500, or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
TOGETHER WE WILL OVERCOME THIS… GOD BLESS AMERICA AND GOD BLESS THE CITY OF WEST PARK.