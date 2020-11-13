From the Desk of the City Manager : Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget Message

This is my eleventh budget recommendation as West Park City Manager. While each budget has its challenges, I must say this one has been particularly unique, not only from a budget development standpoint but also from the environment surrounding its preparation. After so many years of preparing municipal budgets, by now I anticipated it would be so much easier than it has been, but it was challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our highest priority remains protecting our employees as we continue to keep our workforce employed doing meaningful work whether in the field, through telework or in physically distanced environments. Unlike some municipalities, we have resisted furloughs for employees whose normal job function has been impacted (such as parks and recreation employees whose facilities are closed to the public) by having them telework and perform virtual youth programs, while delivering weekly meals to our seniors, thus helping to ensure our public spaces adhere to social distance guidelines.

Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2019-2020, despite the COVID-19 challenges, we continued to exemplify our high quality standards, respond to our residents’ needs and emphasize our valuable unique culture, while exploring development opportunities through fruitful collaborations. We accentuated those qualities during this difficult time by:

o TEMPORARY RENT, MORTGAGE & UTILITIES ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

This program was established to assist residents experiencing severe financial hardship as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provided financial assistance to residents with verifiable and documented income hardship. Eligible housing units located in the City are assisted with a maximum of $250.00 for utility payments and a total amount up to $500.00 for rental assistance or mortgage payments.

o FREE FRESH FOOD DISTRIBUTION:

The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for many residents to purchase and obtain food on a consistent basis. Through a continued partnership with the Feeding South Florida organization, we distributed free food to residents bi-weekly. Several pallets of food were delivered by Feeding South Florida and distributed by staff and volunteers.

o ANNUAL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM:

Considering financial challenges nationwide due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the City broadened the annual college scholarship program by issuing twelve scholarship awards to high school senior or college students who reside in West Park. The scholarships are to be used for tuition, fees, books, room and board, or other educational expenses owed to the school.

o SMALL BUSINESS GRANT PROGRAM:

This program was established to provide financial assistance to small businesses and to create an opportunity for small businesses to interact with the City under favorable conditions. To further assist small businesses, the City established a grant program for small businesses within the City experiencing severe financial hardship as a direct result of the COVID -19 pandemic. The grant is for purchase of personal protection equipment, cleaning and disinfectant services.

o PLAZA MALL DEVELOPMENT:

The public-private partnership development includes the construction of a 5,180 square foot retail-shopping plaza on a 21,400 square foot vacant lot. The development consists of five individual retail spaces with one 1,900 square foot anchor tenant space located at 5690 Pembroke Road. Construction activities started with groundbreaking on August 13, 2020.

o SW 20th STREET & SW 57th AVENUE TRAFFIC CALMING:

This project is the installation of traffic calming devices at the intersection of SW 20th Street and SW 57th Avenue. The improvement includes the adjustment to drainage system, installation of traffic calming elements, pavers, asphalt resurfacing, and pavement marking.

If the current social distancing measures are successful in controlling the spread of the virus and the economy recovers quickly, the impact on our revenue and budget may be limited. On the other hand, if the current social distancing measures need to remain in place for an extended period or the economy does not bounce back quickly once the restrictions are removed, the impact on our revenue could be significant.

At the close of fiscal year 2019, the general fund (reserve or undesignated fund balance) was reported as $6,803,277.00. Of the total fund balance, $1,060,690.00 represents non-spendable assets comprised of property held for resale and prepaid items and should be considered illiquid. The chart and graph below illustrate the history of the undesignated fund balance.

Looking forward, this brief synopsis of the adopted Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) for Fiscal Years 2020-2021 through 2021-2025 serves as public policy regarding the long-range physical development of the City. These plans are “living” documents.

The following projects in the plans will focus on preserving the investment of the City’s infrastructure while ensuring the efficient use of public funds:

• SW 25 STREET COMPLETE STREET IMPROVEMENTS:

As part of the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Study Area “B”, this is a complete street improvement project that includes drainage system improvement; traffic calming devices; roadway resurfacing; installation of sidewalk; bike lanes; also installation of traffic calming devices along the corridor from State Rd. 7/441 (to the west) to SW 40 Avenue (to the east) are being considered.

• SW 36 STREET TRAFFIC CALMING IMPROVEMENTS FROM SW 32 TO SW 48 AVENUE:

As part of the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Study Area “C”, this project involves installing traffic-calming devices along the subject corridor to alleviate speeding concerns. The traffic calming devices that will be considered include speed tables, speed humps, and circles as part of the improvements and other devices deemed necessary.

• SW 48 AVENUE COMPLETE STREET IMPROVEMENTS:

This complete street improvement project consists of a roadway upgrade and mirror re-alignment from County Line Road to Pembroke Road. This approximately 1.5-mile corridor improvement will include bike lanes; improved sidewalks with complete connectivity; adjustment to the drainage system; roadway resurfacing; landscaping, and pavement marking.

• PROPOSED CULTURAL CENTER AT MCTYRE PARK:

This activity involves phased development of a facility that will include a cultural center, community center, gymnasium, football/soccer fields, parking areas, and a community pool. The theater (mini-amphitheater) will accommodate cultural events and programming, while the athletic facilities will be able to host large scale and day-to-day competitions and recreation events. Special Needs programming will be of specific concern to make the facility entirely ADA accessible.

• NEIGHBORHOOD TRAFFIC CALMING IMPROVEMENT AREA “A”:

This project involves implementation of traffic calming devices in the Miami Gardens section of the City. As part of our Traffic Calming Study Area “A”, staff is recommending speed tables on SW 59 Terrace, between Thomas Road and Virginia Road as recommended in Phase “2” of the study performed by our engineering consultant Kimley-Horn. An additional area of concern brought to our attention from residents is on SW 40 Court, between SW 56 Avenue and SW 58 Avenue. Phase “1” of the study recommends a speed table on the roadway to alleviate speeding vehicles.

• NEIGHBORHOOD TRAFFIC CALMING IMPROVEMENT AREA “B”:

This project involves implementation of a traffic-calming plan that will address cut-through traffic congestion and speeding issues within Neighborhood Area “B”. High levels of speeding cause safety hazards for residents, pedestrians, and motorists. Therefore, the City has need for a conceptual plan that will foster pedestrian refuge, curb extension, raised crosswalk, street humps and bumps, traffic circles, and reduction diverters.

• NEIGHBORHOOD TRAFFIC CALMING IMPROVEMENT AREA “C”:

This project involves implementation of a traffic calming plan that will address cut-through traffic, congestion and speeding through the Area “C” Neighborhood.

• SW 21ST STREET COMPLETE STREET IMPROVEMENTS:

In an attempt to implement the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Study Area “B” recommendations, this is a complete street improvement project that will include the installation of traffic calming devices from State Road 7 to SW 40th Avenue. The improvement will also include drainage systems upgrade, bike lanes, sidewalk repairs, resurfacing and pavement marking.

• PROPOSED MUNICIPAL COMPLEX (RETENTION POND REDEVELOPMENT P3 PROJECT):

This project consists of the preparation of an active retention pond for redevelopment by the use of a single precast concrete modular storm water system. This will then allow for development within the footprint of the retention pond area, while the pond stays active.

This project will spur development along the State Road 7/441 Corridor. The municipal complex conceptual design will serve not only as a building for government functions, but also have facilities for various civic and cultural activities. In addition to restaurants and retail shops, this municipal complex will be designed to offer greater variety and flexibility with a modern touch that will move the community further in its positive progression, while ultimately promoting the City’s Adopted Transit Oriented Corridor’s mixed-use development and pedestrian friendly corridor.

• PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP (P3) INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

(SR7 & SW 25TH STREET):

The Public-Private Partnership (P3) is one of the most important resources the City of West Park has to finance and build high priority redevelopment projects. This project will encourage positive growth within the City. In addition, it will spur new job creation and ultimately provide a better quality of life for our residents while promoting the City’s adopted Transit Oriented Corridor’s mixed-use development and pedestrian friendly corridor.

• PURCHASE OF A TROLLEY FOR COMMUNITY BUS SERVICES:

The City will offer a free trolley shuttle service that provides transportation to points of interest within the City, just outside the City limits, and to connect to other public transportation. The free trolley service is an 18-passenger vehicle with ADA accessibility and bike racks.

• COUNTY LINE ROAD EXTENSION:

This project consists of the extension of County Line Road from SW 32nd Avenue to I-95. This project will provide much needed mobility and connectivity from the Florida Turnpike (I-821) at SW 27th Avenue to I-95. The extension will provide development opportunity along the corridor, thus creating jobs.

• MARY SAUNDERS PARK INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENT:

This activity involves the creation of a Master Plan to include site preparation for refurbished baseball/soccer/football fields, basketball goals, an outdoor pavilion with restrooms, and site furnishings. Mary Saunders Park currently needs upgrades in all facets of the facility. This Master Plan will allow us to best gauge the needs of the community and prepare the implementation plan to see how we can make them a reality.

• PURCHASE OF A FIRE TRUCK :

This activity involves the purchase of a fire truck to be used for fire suppression for residents and businesses within the City. The purchase of this vehicle will replace the aging equipment presently being used by Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Department. A new fire truck will also improve response time to residents and businesses within the City in the event of fire.

• PURCHASE OF UTILITY TRUCKS FOR PUBLIC WORKS SERVICES:

The vehicles will be utilized for daily services to include hauling supplies, disaster relief duties, and removing items from right-of-ways. The vehicles will also be used to move heavy items such as pumps, generators, etc.

• PURCHASE OF RECREATION VANS FOR YOUTH & SENIOR PROGRAM SERVICES:

This activity includes the purchase of two (2) transportation 15-passenger vans for the Parks and Recreation Department use for after school, youth sports, and senior programming activities. The growth of these programs has caused us to greatly increase our transportation needs. Our current fleet is not efficient anymore and we need more vehicles to accommodate increasing program participants’ needs.

• PURCHASE OF UTILITY BUCKET TRUCK FOR PUBLIC WORKS SERVICES:

This activity involves the purchase of a used bucket truck for the Public Works, Parks, and Recreation Departments for use in pruning tree limbs, replacing lights, and reducing outside labor costs. This vehicle will be used during times of disasters such as hurricanes, floods, etc. It will also be used to remove trash and will help reduce slum and blight conditions.

• STATE ROAD 7 PEDESTRIAN LIGHTS:

The project consist of the design and installation of forty-two (42) pedestrian streetlights along State Road 7 between County Line Road and Pembroke Road. The current roadway widening does not account for pedestrian (sidewalk) lighting along the east side of the State road. The project will prevent potential safety concerns along the corridor.

• SW 52ND AVENUE IMPROVEMENT:

This complete street improvement will provide connectivity with bike lanes, improved sidewalk, and adjustment to drainage system, road resurfacing, streetlights, and pavement markings. The adopted improvement corridor will be SW 52nd Avenue from SW 25th Street to Pembroke Road.

• CITYWIDE DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS:

The activity consists of the procurement of engineering services and construction of citywide drainage improvements in the conformance with the City’s Storm Water utility requirements and to address sea-level rise. The project will also eliminate existing sporadic drainage problems in an effort to provide a safe community for the City residents. The project also meets the EPA-NPDES Municipal permit of operating Storm Water system.

• SW 37TH AVENUE & SW 39TH STREET TRAFFIC CALMING:

This project consist of the installation of a traffic-calming device at the intersection, to include regrading, drainage system adjustment, roadway rehabilitation and pavement marking.

• COUNTY-LINE ROAD IMPROVEMENT:

This project consist of drainage improvement to the north side of County-line Road, sidewalk, curb and gutter adjustment, roadway resurfacing and pavement marking. The adopted improvement corridor will be County-line Road from SW 48th Avenue to US 441(State Road 7).

• SW 27TH STREET & SW 42ND AVENUE TRAFFIC IMPROVEMENT:

This project consists of the installation of traffic device elements at the intersection to calm traffic. The improvement will also include applicable drainage system adjustments; roadway rehabilitation to include regrading and resurfacing; pavement marking; ADA accommodation; sidewalk connectivity, and minor sod replacement.

• WAY FINDING SIGNS:

The purchasing and installation of approximately thirty (30) wayfinding signs throughout the City within public right-of-way. This activity is intended to provide safety for residents.

• ROADWAY RESURFACING PROJECT – MIAMI GARDENS (LYNN PARK):

This project consist of milling and resurfacing of several residential roadways within the Lynn Park area of West Park. The areas to be resurfaced is bordered on the north by SW 36th Street; on the south by SW 38th Court; on the east by SW 54th Avenue and on the west by SW 56th Avenue.

• ROADWAY RESURFACING PROJECT – CARVER RANCHES (LITTLE LA):

This project consist of milling and resurfacing of several residential roadways within the Little LA area of West Park. The areas to be resurfaced is bordered on the north by SW 25th Court; on the south by SW 28th Street; on the east by SW 53rd Avenue and on the west by SW 56th Avenue.

• ROADWAY RESURFACING PROJECT – MIAMI GARDENS (AREA A):

This project will require milling and resurfacing of several residential roadways within the Miami Gardens area (Area A) of West Park. The areas to be resurfaced is bordered on the north by SW 36th Street; on the south by County-line Road; on the east by SW 56th Avenue and on the west by SW 58th Avenue.

• ROADWAY RESURFACING PROJECT – TWIN LAKES (AREA A):

This project will require milling and resurfacing of several residential roadways within the Lake Forest area (Area A) of West Park. The areas to be resurfaced is bordered on the north by SW 36th Street; on the south by County-line Road; on the east by SW 40th Avenue and on the west by SW 48th Avenue.

• CITYWIDE SIDEWALK REHABILITATION PROJECT:

This project consist of repairs to existing deteriorated sidewalks in specific locations throughout the City of West Park. Sidewalk/green-way repairs, including repairs to meet ADA standards.

• TRAFFIC CALMING REHABILITATION PROJECT:

The project consist of pavement marking restriping/traffic calming restoration activities along SW 32nd Avenue, Harvard Road and SW 44th Avenue. Project includes restriping of existing, damaged roadway markings including speed hump restoration.

This year, while the net percentage change in taxable value yielded $411,787.00, we lost 84.4% or $347,573.00 in state share revenues compared to last year, due to COVID-19.

We are also projecting to receive 16.8% or $126,479.00 less in local revenues compared to last year, as an economic effect of COVID-19. As a result, the City’s projected revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic is more than the net gain in tax revenue. The adopted budget is balanced and sufficient to meet this year’s operating goals and I am confident that the City’s financial resources are being maximized.

To that end, I am pleased to submit this Adopted Fiscal Year 2020-2021 General Fund Budget of $15,716,610.00 based on ad valorem taxation millage rate of 8.50, plus a Grant Capital Fund budget of $3,855,854.00, for a total budget of $19,572,464.00.

Provided with this message is a “Citizen’s Guide to the Adopted FY20-21 Budget – Top 10 Things to Know”. Should you need additional information or clarification, please do not hesitate to call my office at 954.989.2688 Ext. 220.