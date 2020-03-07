From The Desk of the City Manager

It is difficult to believe that we are celebrating fifteen years since incorporation – “Celebrating 15 Years Going Strong”. It seems that just yesterday local visionaries set out to bring about the incorporation of what is now known as the City of West Park. We have been extremely fortunate to have dedicated and talented individuals serving on the City Commission, Boards, and Committees. Many enthusiastic residents have volunteered their time, expressed their opinions, favorable and unfavorable, which have helped define our “City of Positive Progression”.

We have been very fortunate to have the resources to accomplish the many capital improvements undertaken over the years and to provide what I hope you will agree has been an excellent level of programs and services to our residents and business community.

It would be nearly impossible to summarize fifteen years of accomplishments in a single edition of our Community Newspaper, but I am pleased with this attempt.

While this edition reflects upon what has been accomplished, let us not forget about the future. With your continued interest and participation in your local government, West Park will continue to be the place where our residents are proud to call home.

It has been my honor and privilege over the years to work with our elected officials, our dedicated volunteers, the business community, and our extremely dedicated and hardworking municipal family of employees who strive every day to provide the outstanding level of service we are accustomed to in the City of West Park.