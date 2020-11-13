From the Heart of Mayor Eric H. Jones – THANK YOU FOR THE HONOR!

in the City, County, the State, and the Nation, I appreciate our friendship and the things that we accomplished together. To the City Manager and his staff, you Guys are great. All the hard work and planning that we did together has really paid off. To the residents much love and appreciation for your support over the years and I know that the best is yet to come. I close with a list of some of the achievements over the years. GOD BLESS YOU ALL.

• Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway: In its early years, the City proudly hosted a Holiday Toy Giveaway event at Mary Saunders Park, 4750 SW 21 Street, featuring free toys and games for children and youth of all ages. The event has grown to become one of the City’s most popular annual events with hundreds attending each year, and now features a holiday tree lighting, book and bike giveaway, and special appearances by Santa Claus, vendors, and other guests.

• Codification of City Ordinances: Publication of City Ordinances: In 2010, the City executed an agreement with Municipal Code Corporation to codify the City’s Code of Ordinances. The Code was officially published in 2011 in print and digitally on www.municode.com, an online library containing the code for municipalities nationwide.

• New Solid Waste and Recycling Collection Service: In early 2011, the City entered into a new contract with a private waste hauling company, Waste Pro of Florida, Inc., to haul all household garbage, recyclables and bulk items for city residences.

• Grand Opening of New City Hall: The City celebrated an exciting milestone with the grand opening of the West Park City Hall and Commission