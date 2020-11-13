From the Heart of Mayor Eric H. Jones – THANK YOU FOR THE HONOR!

TO THE RESIDENTS OF WEST PARK, I thank you for the confidence you had in me to be the first Mayor of our City. It has been challenging, to say the lease, but very rewarding. These Past 15 Years and eight months have been one of the highlights of my life. It is never easy being the first in anything because there is no trail to follow. By this I mean that each City is unique and must blaze its own trail.
As a Pastor and a Mayor, I have come to know that you do not have to teach people to complain, criticize, or be selfish. We are naturals at it. But we do have to learn to express appreciation. The story is told of a businessman who went downtown to his office one morning, a couple of hours earlier than usual. He had some things he wanted to do before the employees came to work. No one was there when he arrived except old Tom, the custodian of the building. Old Tom was a faithful employee of many years of service to the company. When the boss walked into his office there was old Tom emptying the ashtrays, dusting the furniture, and tidying up the place. When the boss noticed him going about his routine, he said, “Tom, you know, as I look around this place, I can’t help thinking what an asset you have been to our organization for all these years. You have kept this place clean and cheerful for our employees and our customers to enjoy.” “Tom,” he said, “You are an important member of this organization and I want you to know that I appreciate you and all you have done.” Old Tom said, “Thank you, boss,” and walked out of the room with his dust cloth in his hand. A few minutes passed and the boss had settled down to work at his desk–and then the door to his office opened and in came Tom. His eyes were moist–there was a tear on his cheek. The boss could not understand. He said, “What is wrong, Tom, did I say something to offend you?” Tom said, “No boss, you didn’t offend me, but I have something I want
to tell you.” “Boss,” he said, “You know that I have worked right here in this place for seventeen years–twelve of those years I have worked for you–and this morning is the first time anyone ever told me that they appreciated anything I do.” He said, “Boss, I just wanted you to know that I appreciate what you said to me this morning more than I have ever appreciated my paycheck that you sign for me. I just wanted to tell you.” He then turned and walked out of the room.
With this being my last news article, I just wanted you all to know that I appreciate the opportunity you gave me over the years to be your Mayor. I know that I have made some mistakes, made some bad choices, and fail to meet everyone’s expectations but the one thing I can say is that, as a Commission, we did the best we could with what we had to work with. To the many colleagues that I have worked with
in the City, County, the State, and the Nation, I appreciate our friendship and the things that we accomplished together. To the City Manager and his staff, you Guys are great. All the hard work and planning that we did together has really paid off. To the residents much love and appreciation for your support over the years and I know that the best is yet to come. I close with a list of some of the achievements over the years. GOD BLESS YOU ALL.
• Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway: In its early years, the City proudly hosted a Holiday Toy Giveaway event at Mary Saunders Park, 4750 SW 21 Street, featuring free toys and games for children and youth of all ages. The event has grown to become one of the City’s most popular annual events with hundreds attending each year, and now features a holiday tree lighting, book and bike giveaway, and special appearances by Santa Claus, vendors, and other guests.
• Codification of City Ordinances: Publication of City Ordinances: In 2010, the City executed an agreement with Municipal Code Corporation to codify the City’s Code of Ordinances. The Code was officially published in 2011 in print and digitally on www.municode.com, an online library containing the code for municipalities nationwide.
• New Solid Waste and Recycling Collection Service: In early 2011, the City entered into a new contract with a private waste hauling company, Waste Pro of Florida, Inc., to haul all household garbage, recyclables and bulk items for city residences.
• Grand Opening of New City Hall: The City celebrated an exciting milestone with the grand opening of the West Park City Hall and Commission
Chamber in 2011. Our administrative offices moved and began operations in the New City Hall on April 1, 2011. We are very pleased with an important landmark that established our identity and presence as a City.
• West Park Community Newspaper Launched: The West Park Community Newspaper was established in 2011 in our continued efforts to improve communication with residents and businesses. The newspaper has served as a forum to display our businesses at a time when we need to be shopping locally, investing in the community, and protecting local jobs. The newspaper has helped to share and highlight the City’s services and continues to play an important role in pulling our neighborhoods together.
• Designation of State Road 7 as West Park Boulevard: Through Resolution 2011-17 in 2011, we asked the State of Florida to designate State Road 7 (U.S. 441) as West Park Boulevard as part of the City’s branding initiative. In 2012, the Florida legislators approved our request via Senate and House Bills.
• First Annual Mother’s Day Brunch Celebration: In May 2011, the City celebrated Mother’s Day with its Annual Mother’s Day Brunch. The event was held at Mary Saunders Park, included a catered breakfast, and live entertainment, gifts, and prizes for dozens of moms in attendance. The Annual Mother’s Day Brunch later moved to McTyre Park and continues to be a great success.
• Back to School Supplies Giveaway: In August 2011, the City held an inaugural Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway for students returning to school after the summer break. In an effort to get the children ready for their first day back to school, in the past nine years, over 8,000 bags have been given to children containing grade appropriate supplies for the upcoming school year.
• Annual Senior Health Fair: In 2012, the City held its First Annual Senior Health Fair. The event involved resourceful companies offering services to seniors in the community. In all, over 100 seniors take advantage of great information presented by various health centers and human / social services partners from all over Broward County every year.
• Bike Safety/Awareness Day: In March 2012, the Parks and Recreation Department held its annual Bike Safety/Awareness Day. Since March is Bicycle Month throughout the State of Florida, in partnership with Broward County Parks & Recreation, the City provided this wonderful event for residents. Participants of all ages learned about bicycle safety, pedestrian safety, how to safely cross the street, and why it is always important to wear a helmet. Every participant received a free helmet that was properly fitted to ensure maximum safety. Children also received activity books, bookmarks, bike license
plates, and several giveaways to help them remember to be safe when on a bike or walking.
•Annual College Scholarship Program: The City of West Park proudly announced the Annual College Scholarship Program in 2011. Scholarships are open to all high school seniors who reside in West Park during their senior year of high school, and plan to attend a two-or four-year college or vocational school in the U.S. Scholarships are awarded based on various criteria and application packets are recipients are selected by the Education Advisory Committee upon review of the. Scholarships are to be used for tuition, fees, books, room and board, or other educational expenses owed to the school.
• Bahamian Independence (Goombay) Celebration: From 2012 to 2017, the City celebrated Bahamian Independence and Goombay Family Fun Day at McTyre Park. The events were huge success! The events were supported by residents and many Bahamians who came every year from as far north as Stuart, Florida to as far south as Homestead.
• Achievement of the Playful City USA Designation: The City was recognized and designated as a Playful City USA municipality. This national recognition honors cities and towns that make play a priority and use innovative programs to get children to be active, playing, and healthy. This designation allows the City to receive priority status in accessing the “KABOOM!” Organization’s resources including playground development, training, and grant funding opportunities.
• West Park Youth Council Established: In January 2012, the City Commission approved the creation of a Youth Council. The purpose of the Youth Council is to offer an open forum for youth to foster communication, education, and information concerning youth and youth-related issues. The Youth Council provides students in grades 9-12 with social activities in a safe and positive environment, while promoting individual self-esteem and leadership through participation in meetings, events, and community service projects.
• First Annual Earth Day Celebration and Recycling Fair: In April 2013, the City held its First Annual Earth Day Celebration and Recycling Fair at City Hall. Residents and the community were invited to participate in recycling efforts and build awareness of the attention Mother Earth needs. Various local vendors were included who displayed their
services and highlighted how they contribute to the Earth Day celebration every day of the year.
• Extreme Mailbox Makeover Program: The City’s “Extreme Mailbox Makeover” programs was a great success. Through grants secured by the City, Home Depot staff and the Public Works employees installed mailboxes at homes of recipients who won the contest. The programs were funded from Florida League of Mayors and Home Depot Foundation for community beautification initiative.
• Fitness Zone Installed at Mary Saunders Park and McTyre Park: The City continues to make great strides in ways to improve facilities and services for its residents. With a generous grant award from the Health Foundation of South Florida, fitness zones were installed at McTyre and Mary Saunders Parks. The project allowed for the addition of an ADA compliant water fountain and walking/exercise trail to Mary Saunders Park.
• South District Explorer Program Established: The City initiated and funded the Explorer Program in the City. The South District Explorer Program was established to foster community involvement and to provide opportunities for our youth. The South District Explorer Program is open to high school students through college aged young adults from West Park and Pembroke Park, who may be thinking about a career in law enforcement. The program provides a unique opportunity for young people to interact with law enforcement personnel and community advisors in scenarios where students can exercise their own personal initiative.
• Free Community Shuttle Bus Launch: In partnership with Broward County Transit, the City launched a FREE bus shuttle service for the benefit of residents. The free shuttle is intended to increase the number of destinations and connections that can be reached via public transit. The shuttle is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible, in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
• New Senior Program Launch: The City proudly announced the opening of the new Senior Center established to provide services for our senior residents, ages 55 and up. The program is housed at McTyre Park, 3501 SW 56 Avenue, West Park, FL 33023, Monday-Friday, from 9:00am-12:00pm. A variety of interesting activities, social outings, and special programs are offered daily. Broward Meals on Wheels also provide
lunch on days of operation.
• SW 56th Avenue/Martin Luther
King Jr. Blvd. Monument Sign Unveiling: The City made improvements along SW 56 Avenue / Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. This project, which began at the SW 41 Street and County Line Road intersection and extended toward SR 824 / Pembroke Road, provided much needed improvements to our street drainage system; added landscaping and decorative lighting, enhanced intersections and cross-walks with decorative brick pavers; provided paved bicycle lanes; installed signage and upgraded pavement markings; and improved the existing pedestrian ramp in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Additionally, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative monument was installed.
• Monthly Free Fresh Foods Distribution Launch: In July 2015, the City launched its first free food distribution program in partnership with the Feeding South Florida organization. Every month since the first free food giveaway event, the City have given away several pallets of food. The pallets of foods were delivered by Feeding South Florida and distributed by staff and volunteers including a wide variety of produce including: apples, avocados, bananas, oranges, grapefruits, lettuce, pears, plums, tomatoes and tangerines, along with shelf stable foods such as bread, cereal, crackers, and nuts. The program continues with monthly distribution rotating at City Hall, McTyre Park and Mary Saunders Park.
• McTyre Park Parking Lot Improvements: The City successfully completed a project to improve the parking lot at McTyre Park, with special priority given to improving drainage. Additionally, other improvements like upgraded lighting and traffic calming devices such as two roundabouts decorated with brick pavers, and new landscaping were also included to beautify the lot.
• Youth Sports Champions: The West Park Hurricanes Football program had a successful season and all seven teams made it to the playoffs of the Miami Extreme Youth Football League. Three teams reached the championship and represented the City and its residents with pride. The Pee Wee’s were named the Miami Extreme Invitation Champions and the 75lb and 90lb teams won their respective Miami Extreme Championships.
• 10th Year Anniversary Celebration: In 2015, the City marked its 10th Year Anniversary with three special celebrations including: The State of the City Event, held at City Hall, Front Lawn in March, followed by the Summer Concert and Fireworks Spectacular event at McTyre Park in July, and culminating in the Scholarship Awards and Pioneer Recognition Gala at the Broward County Convention Center in December.
• Ribbon Cutting of New Computer Lab at Mary Saunders Park: In an effort to continue improving the quality of services and activities offered at our parks, the City renovated the recreation hall at Mary Saunders Park to include a new computer lab that residents can utilize. The renovations included installation of several custom computer work-stations, printers, new interior paint, and floor tile.
• Purchase of New Emergency Medical Service Truck: The City was proud to dedicate a brand new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Truck at a Wet Down and Push-In Ceremony held at Fire Station 27, located at 2610 SW 40 Avenue in West Park. The Mayor, City Commission, City Staff, Fire Chief, several members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Department personnel, and residents of all ages participated in the dedication ceremony.
• McTyre Park Point of Distribution
(POD): The City dispensed water and ice to hundreds of residents and members of the community at large as part of disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Irma in September 2017.
• Grand Opening of Bravo Supermarket: In November 2017, the City welcomed Bravo Supermarket, located at 4000 SW 40 Avenue. Bravo is the first supermarket in West Park, and members of the City Commission turned out to celebrate the grand opening alongside store management, City Staff, residents, and members of the community.
• Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program: The City launched the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program, which was created to provide financial and technical assistance to qualified small businesses that are approved for funding. This program has allowed small owned and operated businesses within the City the opportunity to interact with local government under favorable conditions, ultimately bridging the gap between the two entities. The program provides needed financial assistance to further the economic viability of recipients; grant funds can be used on the following items, but are not limited to Inventory/Supplies, Minor Interior/Exterior Renovations, Businesses Equipment, Security System, Marketing/Advertising and Commercial Liability Insurance. Since the program’s inception in 2015, the City has successfully awarded grants to several small businesses.
• SW 40th Avenue Improvements and Barack Obama Monument Unveiling: In March 2018, the City celebrated the unveiling of the Barack Obama Boulevard monument and the SW 40th Avenue Street Improvements project.
• Father’s Day Fun, Food and Wheels Event: In June 2019, the City held its
first Father’s Day Fun, Food and Wheels event at City Hall, front lawn. The event was a huge success and included live entertainment, a kid’s zone, food vendors, a bike showcase and contest.
• New Welcome Sign and Monument: In 2019, the City unveiled a brand-new Welcome Sign and Monument at the corner of Pembroke Road and State Road 7/441.
• Mary Saunders Park New Playground and Tot Lot Grand Opening: In May 2019, the City celebrated the grand opening of the new playground and tot lot at Mary Saunders Park, 4750 SW 21 Street.
• Plaza Mall Development: Through public-private partnership, we executed a development agreement and performed groundbreaking ceremony for a commercial development within the City. The public-private partnership development includes the construction of a 5,180 square foot retail-shopping plaza on a 21,400 square foot vacant lot. The development consists of five individual retail spaces with one 1,900 square foot anchor tenant space located at 5690 Pembroke Road. Construction activities started with groundbreaking on August 13, 2020.
• COMMUNITY SUPPORT PROGRAM:
This program is set up to receive funds from Community Benefit Plan provided by developers who collaborate with the City. The funds are used to provide benefit to residents through the Minor Home Repair Grant Program; Childcare Assistance Grant Program; and the Tree Trimming Grant Program.
• Minor Home Repair Grant Program: This program is designed to provide a forgivable loan to eligible residents for home repair projects. To ensure owner occupied units are not sold or rented for a three-year period, applicants are
required to sign an agreement with the City.
• Childcare Assistance Grant Program: This program provides financial assistance to eligible families to pay for quality childcare. The maximum grant award is $600 per applicant.
• Tree Trimming Grant Program: This program was established to mitigate negative effects associated with trees encroaching on existing Florida Power and Light power lines.
• BROWARD COMMUNITY INITIATIVE:
In collaboration with Broward College, the goal of this program is to increase college access and attendance; improve degree and certification attainment; and to holistically raise social and economic mobility. The City executed a collaborative agreement with Broward College to:
• Design and deliver Broward College on-site workshop courses and programs for West Park residents and staff.
• Deliver certificate training at identified City locations aligned to employment within the area.
• Create entrepreneurial programming for City residents, to include Start Up Now Accelerator, and offer entrepreneur readiness workshops for residents.
• TRANSIT ORIENTED CORRIDOR (TOC) EXPANSION:
This initiative allowed for the expansion of the present-day boundaries of the TOC to include a grass acreage of the amended property of approximately 231.58 acres. The rationale for the expansion of the boundaries seeks to:
• Increase the City’s stock of commercial land use to reduce the burden on residential property taxpayers, who presently carry the majority of the burden of paying for City-related expenses,
• Facilitate the aggregation of land for “Smart”, transit-oriented development,
• Provide the City with destination scale development opportunities to
increase the tax base,
• Enhance the quality of life of residents by providing greater access to nearby goods, services, and jobs,
• Increase the image and brand of the City, and
• Generate opportunities to investors and local businesses to invest in the City in a manner that provides greater economic sustainability and return on investment.
• DEVELOPMENT OF WATER TOWER PARK:
This initiative started in 2014 with the letter of intent to purchase a parcel of land located west of 3920 SW 38th Avenue in West Park (Folio Number: 5142-30-07-1052) from the County. In order to meet level of service standards for the population required by the County and the City’s Comprehensive Plan, the City needs to provide 43.8 acres of parks and open spaces for a population of 14,609 in 2012, per the U.S. census. With only the City’s two existing parks totaling approximately 22.3 acres and no other public or private facilities, the level of service is just 1.6 acres per 1,000 residents for the current population. The addition of Water Tower Park added 0.28 acres of City park space, thus making it a step toward the City meeting the 3 acre per every 1,000 residents’ requirement. This new park features playground equipment with a shade structure, picnic bench, and barbeque grill.
• COUNTY LINE ROAD IMPROVEMENT:
This project exemplified the City’s thorough collaboration abilities. While the roadway belongs to both Broward County and Miami-Dade County, we were able to get both counties to commit over $650,000.00 toward resurfacing of the roadway while the City administered the project – a unique and uncommon funding commitment from two counties to a city. We completed the much-needed resurfacing from SW 56th Avenue to 525 feet east of SW 40th Avenue, with
the installation of thermoplastic pavement markings and reflective pavement makers.
Other accomplishments include:
• Accepted the grant award of $452,000.00 from Broward Redevelopment Program for the acquisition of vacant lot at the northeast corner of SW 25th Street and State Road 7 for commercial development. With the awarded funding, the City will be able to acquire the property from Florida Department of Transportation for commercial development that would create new jobs and create an increased tax base for the community.
• Accepted the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The funds were for the purpose of reducing crime and enhancing public safety at a public facility.
• With funding support from the Children’s Services Council, we successfully completed the City’s annual summer camp (Juvenile Crime Prevention Program). Since its inception, over 750 children have been serviced as we end the program’s nine year of existence.
• Over the last ten years, we travelled to Tallahassee for legislative process and secured millions of dollars for infrastructure improvement and social service programs.
• Through Broward County’s Community Development Block Grant, we secured over a million dollars in capital improvements projects. The grant funds were used for projects to include traffic calming device, resurfacing, drainage system rehabilitation, roadway resurfacing, and pavement marking.
IT HAS BEEN AN HONOR TO SERVE YOU THESE PAST 15 YEARS AND 8 MONTHS. GOD BLESS AMERICA AND GOD BLESS THE CITY OF WEST PARK.