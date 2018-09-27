Grandparents are special!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Grandparents are like shady trees that has an ever-welcoming attitude towards life. They are always there to offer their cool shade to the next generation. It seems that they have all the love, affection and warmth in the world stored within them. The unconditional warmth and infinite love create a special bond between the two generations.

Throughout our history, grandparents have guided their children and grandchildren through trial and triumph. For many of us, our grandparents were among our earliest teachers and caregivers. They have added immeasurably to the strength of our families, and with compassion and wisdom, they have enriched our lives with the stories of those who came before us. On NATIONAL GRANDPARENTS DAY, we give thanks to those who helped raise us and pay tribute to a generation that still inspires us toward brighter horizons.

Our grandparents set the course of an American century. They have witnessed great milestones in our nation’s history, and from the battlefield to the factory floor to their neighborhoods, our grandparents’ tireless pursuit of progress has paved the road that we travel today. Just as they helped shape the country we know and love, so have they shaped each of us into who we are as individuals. Our grandmothers and grandfathers have profoundly influenced every part of our society, and as their grandchildren, it is incumbent upon all of us to provide them with the care and support they so deeply deserve.

Many families in the United States observe NATIONAL GRANDPARENTS DAY on the first Sunday of September after Labor Day. This day honors grandparents and celebrate their indelible contributions to the family and community. Let’s appreciate all the joy and wisdom that grandparents bring to our lives! We too in West Park join in this celebration!

HAPPY GRANDPARENTS DAY WEST PARK!

Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the continued success of our beloved city. I can be reached at (954) 326-8990 or email fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org.