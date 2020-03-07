Happy 15th anniversary West Park!

CONGRATULATIONS are in order as we celebrate our 15th year as the newest and most progressive city in Broward County! As a 46-year resident of this community, I can truly say that the progress that has been made over the past 15 years has been nothing short of impressive. The connecting neighborhoods have always had unique and diverse backgrounds with resilience and a sense of interconnectedness.

Fifteen years ago with a sense of vision and an inner drive, the communities of Carver Ranches, Lake Forest, Miami Gardens (Broward County), and Utopia, took a bold and decisive step to start and build a new life and a new city, hence, the City of West Park. You, the residents of West Park, must be proud of what you have done. The economy is developing and the system of strong bonds and cultural traditions are likely to be preserved. Steps are being taken to enhance multifaceted development and creating friendship communities with mutual cultural enrichment. This is the best warranty for progress, stability and sustainability in our city.

We have an outstanding history defined by triumph, high principles, neighborhood spirit, dignity, equal rights, and sustained friendships; we respect our past and are confident about the vision for the future. These principles have been triumphant because of your role as the people and the selfless work of residents in our city. With that, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude for allowing me to serve and join you in celebrating 15 years of “Positive Progression”.