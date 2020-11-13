Holiday safety

From the Desk of Captain Stephanie Coker

The changing of the seasons is upon us! I always love this time of year, as it ushers in the holidays which draw community, family and friends together. It is also one which historically brings an increase to shopping, roadways and travel. As we enter into this holiday season, we have to remember to not only take safety precautions due to COVID -19 but to protecting ourselves from becoming a victim of a crime.

Here are some important safety tips to ensure this time of year remains crime free:

• When shopping at your favorite stores, remember to never leave any bags or merchandise visible in your vehicle. Preferably, store your items in the trunk where no coveting eyes may see them.

• Always remember to lock your vehicle doors and watch for suspicious persons in the parking lots. See something; say something!

• If you happen to make any big or large purchases – especially of an electronic nature – take time to break down the boxes and don’t leave them out by the trash where curious eyes may see “what” you just placed in your home.

Practicing safety precautions such as these will help protect your investments and make you and your family less of a target. A few helpful guides from the sheriff’s office are posted here for your reference.

Remember to practice social distancing and to wear your mask to help prevent the spread of COVID -19.

On behalf of the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, South Broward District, we wish all of you a happy and safe holiday season! May the close of this year bring you joy and comfort and next year deliver you with prosperity and peace. Be Safe!!!