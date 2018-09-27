Homestead Exemption Workshops In West Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar presented a Homestead exemption workshop at Mary Saunders Park. Residents who attended were informed about ways to save money on their tax bill through various exemptions and were provided with an explanation of their tax bill. Additional workshops for City of West Park residents are scheduled for the rest of the year; a calendar of upcoming workshops is posted on the City’s website at www.cityofwestpark.org and is also included in this publication.