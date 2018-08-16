If ever your voice counts, it is now!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual–or at least that he ought not so to do; but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country.”

In his Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln called democracy “government of the people, by the people and for the people.” It means that we are not here to serve our government, but that our government is here to serve us — and we have the right to decide who will represent us and how we want to be represented. It means that we have one of the greatest rights any free people can have: the right to vote.

Voting is a right that, throughout history, many have fought for and sacrificed everything to achieve. It’s a right that people continue to fight for and that millions of people throughout the world still do not enjoy. As Americans, we have the great privilege to live in a free society and voting is the right that makes us free.

Why Should I Vote?

Maybe you’re asking yourself, “With all the millions of people who vote in any given election, does my vote really count?” Or perhaps you feel like you can’t really make a difference, so why bother? The truth is that your vote does count and you do make a difference every time you vote!

Your vote holds your local and national leaders responsible for the decisions they make. Your vote sends a message about the issues you think are important. Your vote affirms our rights as free citizens to elect our government and take part in democracy. Without voting, there could be no democracy.

Maybe you know other people who choose not to vote because they feel like what goes on in the government doesn’t affect them. The truth is, it does…in many ways. Elected officials make all sorts of decisions that can directly affect your life. The President and Congress you elect will decide whether to raise or lower taxes, make economic policies that could affect your job and decide when or if to use military force. There are also local elections, which can have an even more immediate and personal effect on you, your lifestyle and your community.

If the right to vote no longer existed, the country would no longer survive as a democratic nation, but completely totalitarian. By not voting, you give away your right to influence the government overall. More importantly, however, not voting takes away the “will of the majority that governs this country, but [replaces it with] the will of the minority”

A person, such as yourself, can vote in order to get information across, elect officials, and voice opinions as to the future of the City of West Park, the state of Florida and moreover the United States of America. The right to vote has proven to be difficult to achieve for all races and genders throughout history. However, now every citizen has the right to vote in any election and, therefore, should exercise their vote.

Vote because you care about your community. Vote because you believe in free government and want to add your voice. Vote because it will make you feel good to participate and have a say. Vote because it’s the right thing to do!

It is important to vote for not only West Park but America’s future potential. Ballots you cast today will impact your children, grandchildren and all the generations that follow. Vote to improve the world they will live in. Voting also sets a good example for your kids. If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain about the way the city, county, state and the country is being run.

“In selecting men/women for office, let principle be your guide. Regard not the particular sect or denomination of the candidate–look to his character. ”

Let’s vote on Tuesday, August 28th!

Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the continued success of our beloved city. I can be reached at (954) 329-8990 or email fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org.