City of West Park begins start-up business training seminars

When it comes to improving your skills and taking your small business career to the next level, there’s really no substitute for a live learning event. Interacting with a roomful of peers, asking questions regarding subject matter and examining real-world applications, is an extremely effective way of cementing your newfound knowledge.

The City recently began a series of start-up business training seminars for prospective entrepreneurs. The initial seminar was held on Wednesday July 25, 2018. The first seminar was conducted by the non-for-profit Broward Score organization. During this highly informative session, simple steps were provided for starting and establishing your small business.

Detailed information pertaining to the initial seminar may be downloaded at the following web link:

• https://s3.amazonaws.com/mentoring.redesign/s3fs-public/SCORE-Canon-Simple-Steps-Starting-Business-2014_1.pdf

The following topics will be covered the upcoming training sessions: Understanding Your Small Business Mission Statement & Branding; Business Plan Creation; Establishing Your Small Business, Structure & Credit: Understanding Financial Statements; and Policies & Procedures for Protecting Your Small Business.

A next business training seminars be held in the West Park City Hall Chambers at 1965 South State Road 7, West Park, FL 33023 on the following dates:

• Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 6:00 pm;

• Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 6:00 pm; and

• Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 6:00 pm

NOTE: Applicants may participate in remaining courses without having attended the initial session.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from local professionals regarding how to establish a small business in the City of West Park! Applications may be found on-line at https://new.cityofwestpark.net/cwp2014/ and at City Hall, located at 1965 South State Road 7, West Park, Florida, 33023.

For more information, please contact Community & Economic Development staff at (954) 989-2688, Ext. 222.