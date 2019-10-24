Keep it moving!

I can hardly believe that it’s the fall season. The summer seems to have been swallowed up in a whirlwind of sunshine and activity. Over the next month the City Commission and Staff will work out our budget for the upcoming year. Although we are proud of what we have done over the past year, we must stay focused on our efforts to continue building up West Park as The City of Positive Progression.

I am proud to highlight several of the City’s accomplishments over the past year below:

1. Minor Home Repair Grant Program: The City allocated $30,000 in funding for the minor home repair grant program to benefit residents. So far, eight applicants have been awarded grants and several others are expected to receive grants from the program.

2. The Childcare Assistance Grant Program was established to assist eligible families with childcare expenses with an award amount of $600 per applicant.

3. The Tree Trimming Program was established to assist residents with tree trimming costs during hurricane season. With only one applicant so far, we were able to move funds over to help fund the wait list for the Minor Home Repair Program.

4. Celebrated the opening of Water Tower Park in the Lake Forest neighborhood which features playground equipment, a shade structure, picnic bench, and a barbeque grill.

5. Year-round Senior Citizen program and Youth Program were provided.

6. Mary Saunders Park new playground equipment was installed.

7. Developed a collaborative partnership with Broward College to provide certificate training and entrepreneurial programming.

8. Approved the Transit Oriented Corridor (TOC) rezoning, which will increase the City’s stock of commercial land use to reduce the burden on residential property taxes.

9. Provided $6,000 in college scholarships to West Park students.

10. Provided a monthly free Fresh Food Distribution to residents

11. Provided Back to School Supplies to several families and children.

12. Hosted Mother’s Day Brunch and Father’s Day Fun, Food & Wheels event.

13. Worked collaboratively with our State Legislature to secure $200,000 in funding for various improvements and projects.

14. Awarded $5,000 in Mom and Pop Small business grant funding.

15. Unveiled our Welcome Sign and Monument at corner of Pembroke and 441.

16. Hosted our Annual Mary Kendrick Thanksgiving Event and Holiday Toy Giveaway serving hundreds of residents and families in the community.

Yes, much progress has been made, which we can all celebrate! But we must continue to find ways to offer viable alternatives as we have so much more to do. That’s why we must keep it moving! We must continue to provide services and support to our residents. We must remain committed to recognizing that we’re only as strong as our weakest link, and that a community embraces its entire family, even those who need a helping hand. We’ve made good progress — and a good part of this field has been plowed — but we still have so much to go before all of West Park can reap the benefits of the goodwill it has sown.

The key to all of it is planning, preparation and forward thinking. These are the steps that have fostered our continued sustainable progress as a City and we have made great strides already! As we make progress and continue growing our prosperity and financially sustainable city government, we will go a long way toward achieving our most important goal, which is to maintain and improve the quality of life of those who live in West Park, both today and in the future.

With that being said, please join the West Park Commission and staff for the 2019 Budget meetings. The budget work continues to be challenging as our needs grow. Your feedback and input as well as your participation provide a great opportunity to not only learn how decisions are made and how taxpayer dollars are spent, but also to have your concerns and comments considered for next year’s budget deliberations.

The upcoming Budget meeting dates are:

• First Budget Public Hearing, Thursday, September 5, 2019, 6:00 pm

• Special Assessments Hearing, Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10:00 am

• Second Budget Public Hearing, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 6:00 pm

I look forward to working with the Commission, Staff and you, the community at large, to lay the foundation for a better future. Let’s keep it moving!

Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the continued success of our beloved city. I can be reached at (954) 329-8990 or email fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org.