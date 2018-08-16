Let’s get to work!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

I can hardly believe that it’s August! July seems to have been swallowed up in a whirlwind of sunshine and activity.

Over the next couple of months your Commission and Staff will work out our budget for the upcoming year. Although we are proud of what we have done in the past 13 years- we know that the upcoming year won’t be an easy task. As a community, West Park has taken a lot of blows. And I hate saying it, but I expect we’ll take a few more. It is a time to pull together for the good of our community.

Government and its leadership are constantly confronted with challenges and opportunities. I am confident that West Park will jointly meet these challenges that face us and will take full advantage of the opportunities before us. I can’t predict what direction the Commission will likely take, or how we will decide to get there. But I do know two things. First, we’re going to have to reinvent the way we do a lot of things – both here at City Hall and in the community at large. And second, we’re going to have to work together as a community more aggressively than we ever have before to truly build West Park into The City Of Positive Progression.

All projects and expenses have been weighed and considered for the future and will maintain and improve our quality of life while working to live within the reality of tightening resource availability and opportunity. We must devote ourselves to reshaping the way we do things in order to lay the foundation for a future that is both prosperous and sustainable.

Yes, much progress has been made. But we must continue to find ways to offer viable alternatives as we have so much more to do.

We must continue to provide services and support to our residents. But we must also be prepared to do more. We must remain committed to recognizing that we’re only as strong as our weakest link, and that a community embraces its entire family, even those that need a helping hand. We’ve made good progress — and a good part of this field has been plowed — but we still have so much to go before all of West Park can reap the benefits of the goodwill it has sown.

We must be financially sustainable as a city, because unless we are financial sustainable we will not be able to provide our constituents with the things they want and need. This will require reinventing how we do things, sharing community resources and helping each other.

The key to all of it is planning, preparation and forward thinking. Those are the steps that lead down the road to successful, sustainable progress. If we make progress on all these things – enduring prosperity and a financially sustainable city government– then we will go a long way toward achieving our most important goal, which is to maintain and improve the quality of life of the people who live in West Park, both today and in the future.

I am committed to sustaining the important financial reforms that have instilled the stability and credibility of our City. Whatever circumstances we face, be assured that we will run this City in a fiscally responsible way and keep the pact with the public to put their interests before all others.

With that being said, please join the West Park Commission and staff for the 2018 Budget Public Hearings. The budget debates continue to be difficult as our needs grow, but our dollars do not keep up. Your feedback and input is crucial, and these meetings, as well as your participation provide a great opportunity to not only learn how the decisions are made and how taxpayer dollars are spent, but also to have your concerns and comments considered for next year’s budget deliberations.

The budget hearing dates are listed below:

First Budget Public Hearing

Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 6:00 pm

Special Commission Meeting: For Non-Ad Valorem Assessments

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 12:00 noon

Second Budget Public Hearing

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 6:00 pm

We have big challenges ahead! However, I look forward to working with the Commission, Staff and you – our community at large – to lay the foundation for a better future. My pledge to you as we go through this budget season is to do my best to continue being a leader and servant to all residents of West Park.

LET’S GET TO WORK!

Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the continued success of our beloved city. I can be reached at (954) 329-8990 or email fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org.