On Tuesday August 14, 2018, Broward Community & Family Health Centers, Inc. hosted its 2nd Annual Partnership Luncheon as part of National Health Center Week. It was also a celebration of the health center reaching a milestone of 20 years of service to the Broward County Community. Ms. Jasmin Shirley, MSPH, former Senior VP of Community Health Services at Broward Health, served as Keynote Speaker for the event. In addition, three distinguished honorees received partnership awards for their unwavering support and collaboration with BCFHC to increase access to healthcare over the years. Among the honorees were; Dr. Yale M. Cohen, (Cardiac & VeinwoRx) Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness, (Broward County Commission) and Dr. Steven B. Zucker (Nova Southeastern University). The proceeds from this event will continue to support the program services provided for the uninsured patients of BCFHC.