Public-Private Commercial Development Initiative

By Stephen David, Community and Economic Development Department

The Plaza Mall commercial development project is located at 5690 Pembroke Road.

Construction of this City initiated project officially commenced on July 10, 2020. The project is being constructed in accordance with recently adopted Transit Oriented Corridor (TOC) zoning guidelines. The development will be located on a City owned, 17,000 sq. ft., vacant property at the SW 57th Avenue and Pembroke Road. Construction is on schedule and is intended to be completed during the 1st Quarter of 2021. The completed development will include three (3) 750 sq. ft. retail spaces, one (1) 580 sq. ft. retail space and one (1) 1,650 sq. ft. anchor tenant space. Selected project developers, Wilferz Company LLC have been reaching out and will continue to reach out to aspiring local businesses and future employees regarding employment and leasing and opportunities.

Below is a copy of the recruitment notice currently being distributed by Wilferz Company LLC. For additional information, please contact Wilferz & Company at phone number provided below or the City’s Community and Economic Development Department at (954) 989-2688, Extension 222.