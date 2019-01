The City of West Park Seniors recently enjoyed an eventful day where they all participated in making ornaments and decorations for the center’s Christmas tree. In addition, members of the South Broward Alumnae Chapter (SBAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority volunteered at the center and provided educational information, cultural presentations, arts and crafts, and social engagement for the seniors while also inspiring, empowering and motivating them.

