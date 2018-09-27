Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Seniors around town!

By: Jimmisha Sampson |September 27, 2018

The City of West Park seniors recently enjoyed a wonderful day of pampering at the Beauty School of America, where they received manicures and pedicures. Everyone had a great time interacting with the students performing the services. The seniors also took a field trip to the Fruit and Spice Park in Homestead. They had a blast learning about various fruits and spices that grow in the area, and were able to pick delicious fruit off the trees and taste them.

