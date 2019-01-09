Spotlight on Schools : Book Signing at Watkins Elementary School

From playing for the NFL to writing a children’s book that is inspiring young readers around the world, Ray Shipman, paid a visit to Watkins Elementary to interact with students in December. Shipman’s book No Grades No Play instills the importance of balancing school and sports to first and second graders.

During Shipman’s visit he participated in a read aloud session along with Q&A followed by a book signing. “I really enjoyed the warm welcome I received from Watkins Elementary School students and staff. I look forward to visiting the school again soon,” said Shipman.

For more information on Ray Shipman’s book visit: www.nogradesnoplay.com.