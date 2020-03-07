Spotlight on schools : Lake Forest Elementary School Family ESPN Night!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This year the Lake Forest Elementary school curriculum coaches and FACE (Family And Community Engagement) Resource Team came together with the community to create a curriculum/community night to remember on January 30, 2020. The fifth annual E.S.P.N., Educating Students and Parents Night, event showcased literacy, math and science activities for parents and students. Lake Forest was pleased to have guests from Broward County Public Schools who shared valuable information such as resources for non-English Language Learners and representatives from Title One who brought their parent resource mobile unit.

Thanks to Laura Glick from Turnaround Arts for providing the Arty Bus and to guest speaker, former Miami Dolphins and sports radio host Channing Crowder. In addition to curriculum support, members of the FACE team such as school nurse, Mariam Shabbir, shared health/wellness tips, cafeteria manager, Maria Diaz, provided samples/information on nutrition, and head of facilities, Gregg Lockwood, assisted during the science demonstration on law of motion.

Community representation included Broward Sheriff’s Office staff including Captain Stephanie Coker. A special Thank You to all the teachers and support staff who provided activities during the event. It was a wonderful evening of learning and fun!!