Spotlight on Schools: Lake Forest Elementary

Lake Forest Elementary School is very excited for the 2019/2020 school year and is pleased to announce that this year’s musical will be Beauty and the Beast, presented by our talented students with the help of our amazing staff.

Administration welcomed back teachers with a delightful “Be Our Guest” theme and a tasty lunch after a morning of professional development. The school is looking forward to working with our community partners at BSO again who read to students in our Oasis Room. Another wonderful piece of news is that Lake Forest was proud to be recognized as the Most Improved Elementary School in Broward County in science!

We extend our congratulations and support to Lake Forest Elementary school and wish you a great school year!