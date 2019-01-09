Spotlight on Schools : Literacy Night at Watkins Elementary School

During December, students at Lake Forest Elementary School participated in a wonderful evening while in their pajamas during “Lounging with Literacy Night”. Families enjoyed read-alouds, book giveaways and other literacy activities while rotating through stations learning ways to promote lifelong readers. It was an amazing night filled with learning and fun…there was even a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus!
