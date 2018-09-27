Spotlight on schools : Watkins Elementary

Welcome to the 2018-2019 School Year at Watkins Elementary School! The school’s theme this year is “Imagine the Possibilities”.

Watkins Elementary School will continue to embrace new concepts as well as prepare each student for academic, social, and personal success while striving for an “A” grade. The school’s mission is to implement curriculum with fidelity, utilizing instructional strategies to increase student achievement.

OPEN HOUSE for Kindergarten thru Second grade will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 6-7.

The school will conduct a fire drill and a Code Red lockdown drill each month. ALL gates will remain locked during the school day with personnel monitoring these gates to allow access. ALL visitors MUST report to the front office and sign in via the STAR system. Students MUST wear ID badges while in school. Our students’ safety is PRIORITY ONE!

Along with our committed educators at Watkins Elementary School, I encourage families to increase parental involvement and build strong partnerships with our educators and schools.