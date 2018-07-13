Summer Holiday Greetings!

I would like to announce that I have qualified to run for re-election as your Commissioner. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you over the last four years, and I look forward to continuing to serve you for the next four.

With the summer holiday approaching, I would like to remind all residents to use the utmost safety when barbequeing, working with fireworks and around bodies of water. This time of year tends to bring tragedies that although unfortunate, are usually preventable with a bit of common sense.

Please remember to join us for our Annual Goombay Festival at McTyre Park on Saturday July 14, 2018 from 4-8 pm as we celebrate the Bahamian Culture of many of our residents. There will be Bahamian food and entertainment as well as vendors and activities for the kids. This is a free event and I encourage you all to join us.

I hope you all enjoy your summer, and remember as the summer begins to wind down in August the budget hearings will begin. I cannot stress enough how important it is that you get involved. You have elected us to make decisions on your behalf, but if we don’t hear from you then we cannot truly know what your thoughts are.

As always, if you have concerns regarding anything pertaining to the city, I encourage you to to reach out to me at kjudeikis@cityofwestpark.org or 954-232-2940.