Support For State Representative Shevrin Jones at 6th Annual LEAD South Florida Youth Summit

The 6th Annual LEAD South Florida Youth Summit is produced by a collaborative group of concerned community leaders and organizations who have joined forces to empower our youth to create solutions that directly address South Florida’s epidemic of youth violence, lagging graduation rates, increased childhood obesity, and STEM education. This merging of ideas, resources, and industries based on the principle of collaboration is a ground breaking initiative.

The Summit targets students in grades 6-12 and provides experiential learning in six (6) focus areas:

• STEM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)

• Leadership Development

• Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship

• Financial Literacy

• Childhood Obesity, and

• Youth Violence Prevention