Swim Smart! Safety Tips

According to floridahealth.gov, drowning is the leading cause of injury death among children ages 1–4 in Florida. Florida’s drowning death rate among children ages 1–4 is the highest in the nation. Enough children drown each year in Florida to fill three to four preschool classrooms. In 2012, 440 Florida residents drowned.

There are many opportunities to learn how to swim in Broward County. Besides the County Park classes listed below, numerous pools participate in the SWIM Central water-safety program. Swim lessons are offered at C.B. Smith, Central Broward Regional, and T.Y. parks during the summer. Find out which classes are being offered at each park in the 2017 Learn to Swim brochure. Then print out the 2017 Learn to Swim application, complete, and bring to the park office when you register. Please note: Learn to Swim is a seasonal program offered only during the summer. Please visit the following web page for more information: http://www.broward.org/PARKS/THINGSTODO/Pages/SwimmingLessons.aspx However you choose to enjoy your summertime activities this season, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue encourages you to do it SAFELY!