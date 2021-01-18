Greetings residents of West Park! Welcome to a New Year, with all the hope and prayers for renewed energy. This past year, we were presented with enormous challenges. COVID-19 has ravaged every corner of this country and West Park was not spared. The City of West Park was a leader in providing relief to our residents with mortgage, rent and utilities assistance programs.

This new year, I will continue to be your servant leader in pursuit of offering our transparent quest for a better West Park. To accomplish this, will make a concerted effort to serve all residents of this great city. Every voice is important. The participation of all of our residents makes us a stronger city. As we navigate the unsettling situation in the country, residents are encouraged to continue to follow the established public heath guidelines for social distancing and wearing of masks. The health and safety of everyone is vital for the future of our country.

As West Park residents, please be focused on your health and well-being, positivity and goals and dreams you’ve set for yourselves. Together we achieve more.

Happy New Year! I can be reached at adorsett@cityofwestpark.org or at 954.350.2728